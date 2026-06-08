The Pharaohs hope to rewrite their history, starting in Spokane

By Allan Buluku For The Spokesman-Review

Nobody in Cairo saw this coming.

Somewhere between the pine-lined training pitches of Gonzaga University and the cool, unhurried hum of the Spokane River, the soul of Egyptian football will be forcefully remade.

The Egyptian national soccer team arrived in Spokane on Sunday with the purposeful gravity of a delegation on a mission. The plane touched down with the confidence of a team that has stopped merely hoping and started preparing.

For decades, Egypt came to the World Cup in a kind of diplomatic crouch – disciplined, conservative and ultimately forgettable. Italia ’90 was a study in stoicism. Russia 2018 was something closer to paralysis. Across three appearances stretching back to 1934, the seven-time African champions have never won a single World Cup match.

The man doing the exorcising of past tournament ghosts is Hossam Hassan, Egypt’s all-time leading scorer, a veteran of that 1990 squad, and a head coach who manages football the way a demolitions expert handles dynamite – with total certainty and zero sentimentality.

He coaches the way he once played, with combustible, barely contained energy that seems to travel through the grass and into his players’ boots. The training sessions in Spokane are expected to be urgent and unrelenting. Hassan has lived long enough inside Egyptian football to know its oldest curse is the late-match fade. The collapse in the 70th minute against a European or South American side that simply runs harder.

Spokane, with its long summer light and fresh air, is the antidote. Or at least the attempt at one. Hassan’s system is a departure: front-footed, press-heavy, built on suffocating midfield traps and vertical transitions that snap open like a released spring. It asks questions the old Egypt never dared to ask.

Managing the machinery behind the scenes is Ibrahim Hassan, Hossam’s twin brother and lifelong football co-conspirator. Their shared understanding, part tactical fluency, part something that defies coaching manuals, ensures the squad’s attention never wanders. On the training ground, assistants Tarek Soliman and Mohamed Abdelwahed translate the head coach’s broad vision into the precise geometry of defensive rotations and attacking shape.

Goalkeeping coach Saafan El Sagheer works at the other end, sharpening reflexes and distribution. Fitness coach Diego Giacchino, armed with GPS trackers and biometric data, calibrates every sprint, every recovery window, every heartbeat in between. This is engineering.

And then, of course, there is Mohamed Salah. To write about Egypt without writing about Salah is an exercise in restraint, like reviewing a concert without mentioning the lead singer. He is the captain, the conscience, the most recognizable Egyptian since, well, since the last Pharaoh who mattered globally. His left foot has carried a nation’s football dreams for the better part of a decade, and it shows no signs of resting.

The most radical thing that could happen on these Spokane pitches would be the loosening of Egypt’s dependence on him. For years, the national team played as if waiting for Salah to manufacture something from nothing, which he often did, which is precisely the problem. Now, the system is designed to free him rather than simply feed him.

On the opposite flank, Omar Marmoush has become the camp’s defining revelation, a line-breaking, space-devouring winger who presents opponents with an impossible choice. Shade toward Salah, and Marmoush will make you pay with goals. Shade toward Marmoush, and Salah will glide into the half-spaces he has spent a career turning into crime scenes. Behind them, Haissem Hassan and Ibrahim Adel ensure the tempo never sags, even when the established names rotate out.

Central to the attack is Mostafa Mohamed, a striker with a dockworker’s frame and a dancer’s timing. His brief is blunt and effective: pin center-backs, win headers, manufacture chaos. Young reserves Mostafa Abdel Raouf and Hamza Abdel Karim carry the kind of raw urgency that can tilt a match after the 75th minute, when legs are honest and legs lie.

The midfield, long Egypt’s most fragile limb, has been rebuilt into something coherent and press-resistant. Emam Ashour supplies the dynamism. Marwan Attia provides the defensive steel. Around them, Hamdy Fathy and Mohanad Lasheen offer the shielding intelligence that allows the creative players, Ahmed Sayed, Nabil Emad, Mahmoud Saber, to function without looking over their shoulders. It is a midfield built to control a game.

The back four has shed its old personality too. Mohamed Abdelmonem anchors the defense with recovery pace and the kind of fearless tackling that makes attacking coaches nervous. Fullbacks Mohamed Hany and Ahmed El Fotouh invert and overlap with a confidence rarely associated with Egyptian sides of recent vintage. Central defenders Ramy Rabia, Yasser Ibrahim, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Tarek Alaa, and Karim Hafez rotate through drills built around lateral movement and aerial authority.

In goal, veteran Mohamed El Shenawy commands the Spokane air with the authority of a man who has been talking to back fours his whole professional life. His voice carries across the pitch like a foghorn on a clear morning. Behind him, in the squad’s depth, wait Mostafa Shobeir, El Mahdy Soliman, and Mohamed Alaa, a goalkeeping group drilled relentlessly in distribution and positioning, because Hassan’s system demands that even the goalkeeper plays.

There is something almost cinematic about Egypt preparing for the world’s largest sporting event in a city better known for its Bloomsday road race and its beautiful river. Spokane is not Sao Paulo. It is not Paris. It barely registers on the World Cup’s vast commercial radar. But perhaps that is precisely the point.

Reinvention rarely happens under the brightest lights. It happens in the margins, in the places where no one is particularly watching, and where a team can fail and try again without the weight of expectation pressing down on every mistake. Egypt has carried that weight for 92 years of World Cup football, without a single win to show for it.

Every drill run in the Inland Northwest heat. Every sprint timed by Giacchino’s data. Every tactical walk-through beneath the long Spokane summer sky. All of it aimed at one outcome, which is arriving at the 2026 World Cup as a side opponents genuinely fear. For the first time in living memory, the Pharaohs have arrived somewhere with intention. Tactical depth. Athletic arrogance. And the dangerous conviction that this time, history will not repeat itself. It might. History usually does.

But Spokane, on these long summer evenings, does not feel like a place where ghosts are welcome.