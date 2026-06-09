A Grip on Sports: A ruling in a gambling case brings a deluge of criticism as it shines a light on how broken college athletics’ governance system is these days

A GRIP ON SPORTS • The sun broke through for a short while this morning, not only serving as nature’s alarm clock but supplying a column idea. If you wondered where they came from, that’s a peek behind the curtain. When the bedroom curtains are open.

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• To be honest, the on-and-off rain didn’t supply the subject – or subjects today. Just the framing. The presentation if you will. The yin and yang nature of college sports that seems ripe for exploration.

For example, the rain in college athletics the past 24 hours has been supplied by a judge in Lubbock, Texas. You know, the same place where Mike Leach spent the last couple decades of his life fighting the Texas legal system. And losing. He got homered. So did the NCAA. And the rest of college sports.

You probably know the news. The Red Raiders needed a quarterback. They hired former Cincinnati (and Indiana) standout Brendan Sorsby, even though the NCAA had credible evidence Sorsby had violated the one unforgivable rule: He had placed wagers on his own football team while with the Hoosiers.

All of it was true. Sorsby admitted it, went into rehab for what he termed a gambling addiction. Then sued the NCAA, asking a state judge to force the organization to make a quick ruling. So he could, if need be, petition the NFL to let him in a supplemental draft. The NCAA complied, ruling Sorsby was ineligible to play college football anymore. For once, the organization got it right. And got it right in a timely manner.

The Lubbock judge, Ken Curry, decided there was more to this case. His temporary restraining order issued Monday basically said the NCAA can’t do what it did. Not until there is a trial – set for after the season ends.

He also ruled Sorsby’s case included extenuating circumstances, his gambling addiction. The penalty should be missing two games and then playing, with a few responsibilities and guidelines.

That ruling caused a flood of criticism. A deluge if you will. All over the country, others in college athletics got up on their high horse and criticized not only the ruling – a good thing – but also the circumstances surrounding it, including using a home-town judge to earn it – as if every one of them wouldn’t do the same thing. The hypocrisy rained down like January in the Amazon.

But, hey, we found a ray of golden sunshine to point out. Not everything with college athletics is awful. The recent women’s college World Series final series, pitting Texas and, wait for it, Texas Tech, drew more eyeballs than ever before. That’s something positive for the Raiders’ right, even if their multimillion dollar pitching staff wasn’t enough for the second consecutive season to get past the Longhorns in the finals.

• The Knicks rained buckets on San Antonio in Texas last week. Built a 2-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Halfway to a title. They expected nothing but blue skies when the best-of-seven series moved to New York on Monday night.

Instead, the Spurs, behind a standout performance from Victor Wembanyama (32 points, eight rebounds, six assists and three blocked shots), popped their umbrellas and popped the hopes of the Garden faithful, 115-111.

The win also left the Knicks hopes for their first title since my high school days under a cloud. And shined some light on a path forward from San Antonio.

• MLB’s ball/strike challenge system has been as kind to the M’s this season as 40 days of rain was to the ancient world. Rarely does it seem to work in their favor. Monday night’s catcher, Cal Raleigh-fill-in Jhonny Pereda, came into the game in Baltimore ranked last among catchers with a 29% success rate.

But two of his challenges actually were right against the Orioles and helped Seattle to a series-opening 6-3 victory.

For the second consecutive game, reliever Cooper Criswell needed mid-inning relief himself. Matt Brash came in with two on in the bottom of the seventh. And hit Taylor Ward to load the bases. Then walked Gunnar Henderson to force in a run and make it 5-2.

It looked as if the lead might be swept away when, on a 3-2 pitch, Pete Alonso, walked. Pereda put his 29% on the line. And the pitch was, just barely, a strike. Crisis averted.

Another might have loomed in the ninth, with struggling Andrés Muñoz on the mound, given another chance by Dan Wilson to close out a game. He did. Partly because Pereda won another challenge that allowed Muñoz to breathe a little easier. And earn his 10th save.

Whether it works for your team or against, the ABS challenge system does add a couple rays of sunshine. There is the hold-your-breath drama while everyone sits and waits to see the outcome. But most importantly it helps the umpires get the call right. And that has always been their goal. Rain or shine.

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WSU: We came this close to writing an entire column today on the meaning of the word commitment in college athletics. Then decided we’ve beaten that horse within an inch of its life over the years. You know where we stand. It’s the most misused term in the nation’s lexicon. Case in point, the outcome of the Cougars’ recruiting efforts the past week. Greg Woods covers what has occurred, including one “committed” player heading to a regional rival less than a week after telling the world Pullman was where he wanted to be. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, Jon Wilner rates the Big 12 quarterbacks today in the Mercury News. Coincidence? … There are others who have opinions on the judge’s opinion. From all over. From every point of view – except saying it was the right thing to do. Couldn’t find one of those. … Big 12 athletic directors had some thoughts on the Sorsby ruling as well. … John Canzano has his Monday mailbag and we pass it along. … Back to recruiting. This is the biggest month of the year. For Washington. For, of course, Oregon, as the Ducks try to build on their success. For Utah. For Arizona. For San Diego State. For Colorado State. … In basketball news, Max Rice is looking forward to being part of Boise State’s staff. … Oregon State is going to spend $25 million on its athletic facilities. … Utah and Under Armour are parting ways soon. … Colorado State hired a softball coach.

Gonzaga: One of the great joys of our coaching career, such as it is, was being able to spend a spring and summer coaching Carter Nilson. At a time when he was discovering his love of the game. Nilson went on to help Gonzaga Prep reach two State title games, winning one, and now is ready to take the next step. As Theo Lawson tells us, Nilson will follow dad Mike’s footsteps and become a walk-on with the Zags. … The saddest story today? This one on Brandon Clarke and his use of kratom. … Former Gonzaga standout Chet Holmgren will bounce back. His OKC general manger is sure of that.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, did you know Idaho State once had an outstanding wrestling program?

Preps: Dave Nichols has a notebook today that kicks off with basketball coaching news. One of Spokane’s most-successful girls’ coach, Quantae Anderson, has resigned at Mead after 18 years, one state title and 258-136 record. He has been replaced by former Deer Park coach Casey Aherns.

Indians: Dave also has a story on a Spokane legacy, so to speak. Gabriel Hughes pitched at Gonzaga. Spent half a season with the Indians. Then moved on, and up, in the Rockies system. But he was back with the team recently on an injury rehab assignment. Dave talked with him and has this story.

Mariners: The Monday win came even though the M’s were a little short in the pen and were without Colt Emerson, who was scratched late after his back acted up. Earlier in the day, J.P. Crawford went on the injured list due to a sore hand. … Should Muñoz keep his closer job? Discuss among yourselves. … As someone who spent the better part of 40 years catching – yes – either baseball or fastpitch, this Athletic story touched a nerve.

Seahawks: Will Jalen Milroe be on the field more in 2026? … A veteran offensive lineman was added to the roster.

Storm: Another loss. And a change in the roster. This is looking like another lost season in Seattle.

Sounders: There is an unsung hero in the Seattle area when it comes to soccer’s success.

NBA: We linked the game story above. And do so again here.

NHL: Hockey players are different. In a good way. Tough as the steak we had the other day at Sizzler. (Just kidding. We never eat steak at Sizzler. When we find one of the remaining franchises, we head straight to the salad bar. And ruin the health benefits with the cheese bread.) … Former Chiefs coach Mike Babcock may just be headed back behind the bench for the Oilers.

World Cup: Husky Stadium came close to hosting Cup games in 1994. But didn’t. … The rain that accompanies the run-up to the matches should be washed away soon by the sunshine of the competition. At least that’s the hope.

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• The rebuilt Pac-12 keeps poking through the clouds as its arrival on the scene moves closer. Not that I have anything more to say about it. I just wanted to keep with today’s theme as the column ends. Until later …