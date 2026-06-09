Carolina evens Stanley Cup Final with Vegas after 5-3 win

By Sean Gentille, Michael Russo </p><p>and Jesse Granger The Athletic

LAS VEGAS – This time, the Carolina Hurricanes steered through the chaos – and it was their captain’s hand on the wheel.

Carolina, behind two goals from Jordan Staal, including a remarkable game-winner, beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-3 in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final and evened the series 2-2 Tuesday.

Brandon Bussi, starting in place of Frederik Andersen, made 18 saves on 21 shots, including several key stops down the stretch, and Nikolaj Ehlers added an empty-netter on a 200-foot shot, but Carolina held a lead because of Staal, who, at 6:32 of the third period, had the poise and presence of mind to fling a shot past Vegas goaltender Carter Hart despite losing his footing in the low slot.

It was the exact sort of play the Hurricanes expect from the 37-year-old. Without him, they’d likely be returning to Lenovo Center for Thursday’s Game 6 down 3-1 in the series.

“He doesn’t get anxious about things,” winger Taylor Hall said of Staal on Monday. “The pressure is there, everyone can feel it and see it. He doesn’t feel it, you know? He doesn’t get nervous.

“He doesn’t get rattled. He’s never yelling at guys on the ice or the referees.” He’s just like, ‘All right, next shift,’ and it’s pretty cool to see.”

Staal keeps scoring





After scoring twice in the first 13 games of the playoffs, Staal scored for the fourth consecutive time in the Cup Final and twice overall Tuesday.

He’s the first captain in NHL history to score in his first four games of the Final.

In fact, Staal became the fourth player in the expansion era (since 1968) to record a goal in the first four games of a Cup Final. The others are Mike Bossy (1982 with the Islanders), Steve Payne (1981 with the North Stars) and Johnny Bucyk (1970 with Boston).

In the first period, Staal scored on Shayne Gostisbehere’s rebound, 19 seconds into a first-period power play while camped out in front of the net. In the third period, after almost tripping himself up, he scored a backhander from his stomach for the go-ahead goal.

Staal tied the second-longest goal streak in playoff history for the Hurricanes/Whalers, tying Bates Battaglia (2002) and Ray Sheppard (1999).

At 37 years, 272 days, Staal became the second player age 37 or older to score at least five goals in a Stanley Cup Final, following Brad Marchand’s six in 2025.

Beaten by the buzzer





For a moment, Brayden McNabb thought he had scored his first goal of the Stanley Cup Final, and second of the playoffs. He one-timed a puck past Bussi at the end of the first period. The goal horn inside T-Mobile Arena blared, smoke shot out of the cannons at each corner of the rink and McNabb skated by the bench for celebratory fist bumps.

After a quick review, it was determined that the clock hit zero before the puck crossed the goal line, restoring a 3-1 lead for Carolina heading into intermission.

Incredibly, it’s the fourth time the Golden Knights have thought they scored in this series only to have it ruled off. Late in Game 2 in Raleigh, Barbashev pushed the puck across the goal line, but it was ruled that he interfered with the goalie, so it didn’t count. Then there was Stone’s goal early in the second period of Game 3, which was quickly erased after an offside challenge revealed that Howden entered the zone before the puck. Minutes after that, Jack Eichel scored, only for it to be waved off because Barbashev skated into the crease and made contact with Andersen’s mask.

McNabb’s near buzzer-beater was yet another non-goal for Vegas, and it was a big one. Hart had just stuffed a breakaway attempt by Hall that would’ve extended Carolina’s lead to four. If McNabb’s goal had counted, it would’ve been a two-goal swing in a matter of minutes. – Granger

Stankoven hitting all sorts of milestones





Stankoven, the Canes’ 5-foot-8 star, scored 66 seconds into the game. It was his team-leading 11th goal of the playoffs – the second-most in team history and one shy of matching head coach Rod Brind’Amour’s franchise record set during Carolina’s 2006 Cup run.

Stankoven also became the ninth player in NHL history to score at least five game-opening goals in a single postseason. He also scored his seventh go-ahead goal of the playoffs, two shy of the most by any active player in a postseason. – Russo

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.