Ridgeline’s Caden Andreas provides spark for ‘National’ team in Eastern Washington all-state feeder game

Ridgeline’s Caden Andreas went 2-for-3 with two runs, a double, an RBI and a stolen base and the “National” team beat the “American” team 7-5 in the 2026 Eastern Washington all-state feeder game at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

Central Valley’s Tyson Blake added two hits and two RBIs for the Nationals. The Americans were led by Lakeside’s Cy Reeves, who had a two-run triple.

“That was a blast, especially playing on this field,” Andreas said. “Our last game (with Ridgeline) was pretty emotional for me, but when I figured out we were playing here, and I got to put on this Ridgeline green again, I was pumped.”

Down 5-1 in the seventh, the Americans made it a one-run game when Reeves – the Northeast A co-MVP – knocked in Newport’s Kyle Keogh and Drew Hollister of Northwest Christian and later scored on a groundout.

The Nationals restored a three-run cushion in the ninth. Andreas ripped a two-out double off the left-field wall to plate Ridgeline teammate Mikey Macall, and Andreas later scored on a single by Blake.

The Americans loaded the bases with one down in the bottom half on a single and pair of walks. After a pitching change, CV’s Eddie Dahle walked to force in a run with two down, but the rally stalled.

North Central’s Nick Elliott tossed a 1-2-3 10th inning to earn the save.

“These are the best of the best,” Andreas said. “I wouldn’t rather play against anyone else, and it was the time of my life.”

The National squad took the early lead in the third inning. Ridgeline’s Ben Wartinger singled to right then stole second base. He went to third on a bunt single by Andreas and scored on a single by Blake. Mt. Spokane’s Connor Moffitt followed with an RBI single to knock in Andreas and make it 2-0.

The American team got on the board in the fourth. Gonzaga Prep outfielder Jackson Mott drew a leadoff walk, went to second on a wild pitch, and came around when Lewis and Clark’s KJ Kinkade hit a high pop to left that the outfielders lost in the sun for a run-scoring single.

The Nationals added a run in the fifth when University catcher Shaun Lee reached on an error and came in on a single by Emeric Anderson of Colfax.

The Americans loaded the bases with two down in the bottom half, but Freeman’s Jamie Allen got Mott to roll over to end the threat.

Ridgeline’s Charlie Lynn reached on single in the seventh for the Nationals and later scored on an errant pick-off throw at third. Allen drew a walk and scored on a single by Tucker Green of Clarkston to make it 5-1.

Players nominated for the all-state games June 27-28 in Yakima in bold.

”National” team: Tyson Blake (Central Valley); Connor Moffitt (Mt. Spokane); Caden Andreas, Mikey Macall, Nolan Wohl, Ben Wartinger, Charlie Lynn (Ridgeline); Elijah Williams, Shaun Lee (University); Tucker Green (Clarkston); Ezekiel Callaham (Deer Park); Kyler Goll (East Valley); Ollie Spencer (West Valley); Nick Elliott (North Central); Isaac Nelson, Emeric Anderson (Colfax); Jamie Allen (Freeman); JJ Hodl (Liberty); Caden Correia (Almira/Coulee-Hartline). Selected not available: Braeden Parker (MtS); Cody Ells (Asotin); Jackson Smith (FRE), Marco Longo (UNI); Kyle Rayment (Mts); Aslan Burt (COL). Head coach: Kevin May (UNI).

”American” team: Dylan Croall, Jackson Mott (Gonzaga Prep); Brody Bugbee, KJ Kinkade (Lewis and Clark); Eddie Dahle (Central Valley); Cy Reeves (Lakeside); Jet Bateman, Kyle Bradfield, Luke Bateman (Colville); AJ Michaud (Medical Lake); Augustus Schatz, Makai Masuda, Ryen McMillen (Chewelah); Kole Keogh, Brad Martin (Newport); Preston Mortlock, Zeke Young, Caden Hollister, Drew Bevan (Northwest Christian). Selected not available: Anthony Karis, Jacob Wilson (G-Prep); Hunter Flaa (Reardan); Danny Searson (Kettle Falls). Co-coaches: Tim Klein (Lakeside); Shane Roy (Colville).