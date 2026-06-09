Sara Pequeño: The GOP will fund anything – unless it actually helps people

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Sara Pequeño USA Today

Republicans are constantly saying the United States can’t afford programs that keep our country running – yet when it comes to the whims of President Donald Trump, they’re happy to foot the bill.

In the early hours of Friday, Senate Republicans passed a bill that would allocate $70 billion for Immigration and Customs Enforcement crackdown. Only one Republican, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, opposed the bill.

In the process, Republicans failed to ban Trump’s $1.8 billion ​anti-weaponization fund or keep the president from building his lavish White House ballroom. They also rejected two amendments from Democrats that would have tackled affordable housing. So when you can’t afford to buy a home, remember that it was all to serve a greater good – making life miserable for ⁠immigrants during the rest of Trump’s second term and ensuring the Jan. 6, 2021, rioters get away with all of it.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer summed it up surprisingly well in remarks ‌on the Senate floor.

“Apparently, Republicans think we cannot afford a single penny to help ​Americans cover the skyrocketing cost of gasoline, of healthcare, of housing, of food, of energy – you name it – but somehow we can afford to give another $70 billion to Trump’s rogue agencies even though ICE and Border Patrol already have a hundred billion dollars in cash on hand,” Schumer said.

This is the hypocrisy of the Republican Party. Everything is too expensive until Trump boldly declares that he wants ⁠his every whim to be fully funded by taxpayer dollars. The everyday needs of working-class Americans – the ‌very people who voted for congressional Republican – do not ‌matter.

GOP lawmakers are happy to shell out billions of dollars to fight an imaginary war on immigrants coming into the United States, but turn their collective noses up ⁠at the idea of helping the American people.

It’s hypocritical. It’s embarrassing. It’s exactly what we’ve come to expect from a spineless party.

The immigration bill amendments aren’t the only way Republicans are neglecting to fund important programs in the United States.

The same day the Senate ‌began voting on the immigration funding bill, Republicans in the ‌House unveiled an appropriations bill for the 2027 fiscal year that included billions of dollars in cuts to the Department of Education. And back in April, the president said it was impossible to fund Medicaid, Medicare and universal daycare across the country because of the U.S. ⁠war with Iran.

So, ensuring our students have access to the best public education possible is on the back burner, ​but funding an agency that has killed multiple U.S. ⁠citizens and ​continues to terrorize any person of color in this country is the priority? Republicans don’t see anything wrong with that? Incredible.

I don’t expect much from the Republican Party. The GOP has expressed its hate of welfare programs and helping everyday Americans since at least the Reagan era. In the past 10 years, it has simply gotten louder.

Republican ⁠leaders have made it abundantly clear that they do not care about the most vulnerable people in our country. They only care about keeping their supreme leader – sorry, head of the party – from having nuclear temper tantrums and running them out of office, as Trump has done in Republican primaries across the ⁠country in 2026.

Of course, the party of Trump doesn’t think we should have a solid education system, affordable housing or universal healthcare. To have these things would prove to the country that the government can actually be effective, if it is allowed to be. It would allow people to see that the Democrats might have been right all along: that a social ⁠safety net benefits all of us, even if you are ‌not someone directly receiving these benefits.

Come November, I hope voters remember that Trump and Republicans chose ​to fund a cruel immigration ‌crackdown instead of education, housing, healthcare and research programs that keep our country on pace with other world powers. I hope ​they remember that the United States does not have to be this way, with politicians bending the knee to a man whose cruelty knows no limits. A better country is possible. We must demand it.

Follow USA TodayY columnist Sara Pequeño on Bluesky: @sarapequeno.bsky.social