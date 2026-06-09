Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexually abusing child star in new lawsuit

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing yet another lawsuit, this one filed by a former child star who claimed he was abused by the disgraced music mogul when he was just a minor.

The defendant, identified only as John Doe, said he first met Diddy at a Hollywood Hills party — described to him as a networking event — back in 2007, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. He added that he’d already been working in Hollywood at the time, so he happily accepted Diddy’s offer to speak privately about future career opportunities.

Once they were alone, however, Diddy allegedly began touching the victim, who, in turn, quickly informed the rapper that he was uncomfortable, according to the court documents. Diddy still allegedly went on to perform oral sex on Doe while also touching himself.

Afterwards, Diddy said he would keep Doe in mind for future projects. The young actor recalled he was shocked by the encounter and immediately left the event. He is suing Diddy and a group of agents, who he said failed to protect him, for unspecified damages.

“The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous,” Diddy’s rep, Juda Engelmayer, told TMZ.

“He’s just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers,” she continued. “Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone — and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest.”

In November 2023, Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura, an R&B singer, filed a lawsuit against Diddy, claiming the 54-year-old music producer raped her and subjected her to years of repeated physical and mental abuse. It was settled the next day, but her allegations sparked an outpouring of similar accusations against Diddy, who is currently facing more than 100 civil lawsuits. He has denied wrongdoing.

The music producer is currently serving a 50-month prison sentence at Fort Dix Federal Prison in New Jersey, with an expected release in February 2028. It comes after he was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution following a federal sex trafficking trial in New York.