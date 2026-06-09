Spokane Medical Examiner ID’s motorcyclist who died in Elk crash

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person who died in a Friday motorcycle crash in Elk.

Roger Jensen, 58, died accidentally of blunt force trauma sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office released Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash in the 14300 block of East Nelson Road in northeastern Spokane County about 9:50 p.m. Friday. Jensen was riding east on Nelson when the motorcycle left the road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A citizen performed CPR on him until the first deputy arrived at the scene, the news release said. The deputy took over CPR until Spokane County Fire District 4 firefighters arrived. Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene.