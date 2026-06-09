The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
52°F
Current Conditions
Clear sky
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

Spokane Medical Examiner ID’s motorcyclist who died in Elk crash

By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the person who died in a Friday motorcycle crash in Elk.

Roger Jensen, 58, died accidentally of blunt force trauma sustained in the crash, the medical examiner’s office released Tuesday.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash in the 14300 block of East Nelson Road in northeastern Spokane County about 9:50 p.m. Friday. Jensen was riding east on Nelson when the motorcycle left the road, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

A citizen performed CPR on him until the first deputy arrived at the scene, the news release said. The deputy took over CPR until Spokane County Fire District 4 firefighters arrived. Jensen was pronounced dead at the scene.