Stellantis recalls over 1 million Jeep vehicles due to fire risk

By Richard Clough Bloomberg

Stellantis NV is recalling more than 1 million Jeep vehicles in the US over an electrical issue that could result in a fire, saying that owners should park outside and away from other cars until the problem is fixed.

The issue stems from potential overheating in wiring for the electric hydraulic power steering pump in certain Jeep Wrangler and Gladiator vehicles, according to documents posted on the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration website. That can lead to a fire even when the vehicle’s ignition is turned off.

The recall affects more than 787,000 Wranglers and 289,000 Gladiators from the 2021 to 2025 model years, according to the documents. About 254,000 additional vehicles will be subject to recalls outside the US.

The action was taken “out of an abundance of caution,” Stellantis said in a statement Tuesday. The automaker “is working diligently to accelerate remedy availability and anticipates a solution no later than July.”

Stellantis began investigating the issue in 2023 but closed the probe because of a low rate of incidence. NHTSA opened a separate investigation in 2024. The company is aware of one injury potentially related to the problem and no accidents.

Separately, Stellantis recalled about 17,000 Chrysler Pacifica plug-in hybrid minivans over a battery pack issue that could cause a vehicle fire. The company said the risk is reduced when the battery charge level is depleted, so owners should refrain from recharging until the issue is fixed.