Authorities investigating suspicious north Spokane house fire that displaced 4

A fire in north Spokane that investigators suspect was set intentionally damaged two homes and displaced four people early Tuesday.

Firefighters responded around 6:30 a.m. to 623 E. Sanson Ave. to fire in the rear of the home, according to a news release from the Spokane Fire Department. The fire spread to a neighboring residence.

All residents safely evacuated, the department said.

The fire is under investigation due to “suspicious circumstances,” the fire department said, and Spokane Police Department is assisting.

Neighbor Dylan Beecher’s property was damaged in the fire. The smell of smoke filled his house and yard.

Part of his back patio and his garage were damaged, and he said he can’t go in the detached garage.

“At about 6:30, I woke up to what I thought was rain on the roof, and it was actually the snap, crackle, popping of the large fire next door to my house,” he said.

Items in his garage, like his lawnmower and mini fridge, melted before first responders were able to put out the fire on his property, he said.

Beecher said his outside camera shows a man riding away on a bicycle from the alley behind the residences around 4:27 a.m.

Reporter Alex Duggan contributed to this article.