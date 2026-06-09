Tom Brady’s new drink has a name even he won’t say

By Anthony Thompson USA TODAY

NFL legend Tom Brady has turned his attention to the hydration market with the launch of a new coconut water drink that even has the seven-time Super Bowl champion stumbling over his words.

Brady, who is also a minority owner of the Las ​Vegas Raiders, and instant-delivery platform Gopuff announced in a June 8 news release the launch of a new organic coconut water brand, marking the latest expansion of their business ⁠relationship following previous collaborations like GOAT Gummies.

The beverage contains organic coconut water, no added sugars and ingredients that ‌Brady says align with his long-standing focus on nutrition.

Its ​name, however, is quite a conversation starter.

Gopuff and Brady are calling the product Good Nut, a name that Brady repeatedly avoids saying in the company’s launch video while touting the beverage’s health benefits and ingredients.

“Hydration has always been a big ⁠part of my routine,” Brady said in a statement. “With Good ‌Nut, we focused on keeping ‌the ingredients simple and clean.”

Betting on changing consumer tastes

Coconut water has benefited from growing consumer demand for beverages with fewer artificial ingredients ⁠and less sugar. Coconut water, the clear liquid naturally found inside young coconuts, is often marketed as a source of hydration because it contains electrolytes such ‌as potassium while remaining relatively low ‌in calories and sugar compared with many sports drinks.

Health experts note that coconut water can provide nutrients, including vitamin C, manganese and phosphorus, though they caution it ⁠is not a cure-all health drink. People with kidney disease or ​certain blood pressure conditions are ⁠often advised ​to consult their doctors before consuming large amounts because of their potassium and sodium content.

Gopuff says coconut water sales on its platform have increased 115% year over year, while the global coconut water market is projected to ⁠reach $11 billion by 2030.

Brady’s latest business play

Good Nut is sourced from organic Vietnamese coconuts and contains no added sugars, sweeteners or artificial ingredients. The line includes three varieties: Original Coconut ⁠Water, Chocolate Coconut Water and Sparkling Coconut Water.

Gopuff executives said the idea originated after Brady discussed his longtime preference for chocolate coconut water, prompting conversations about creating a new product rather than simply promoting an existing one.

Since ⁠retiring from the NFL, Brady has ‌remained active in business and public life, appearing at events ​ranging from ‌college commencement ceremonies to discussions about the changing landscape of college athletics.

The beverage ​is priced at $3.29 per can, with discounts available to Gopuff’s FAM membership subscribers.