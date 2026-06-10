75-year-old woman dies in head-on crash with semitruck in North Idaho

A 75-year-old Clark Fork, Idaho, woman died after striking a semitruck head-on Tuesday near Hope, Idaho, according to Idaho State Police.

Bonner County Coroner Robert Beers identified the woman as Victoria Frontin, who died from blunt-force trauma. Beers ruled the death an accident.

Frontin was driving about 2:25 p.m. Tuesday east on state Highway 200 when she crossed the center line in a 2015 Honda Pilot and struck a westbound 2020 Freightliner, driven by a 72-year-old Chattaroy, Washington, man, according to an ISP news release.

Frontin died at the scene. Police did not say whether the semitruck driver was injured. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.

The highway was blocked for over six hours. ISP is investigating.