By Allan Buluku For The Spokesman-Review

The Spokane drizzle fell not as a chill but as a fine silver mist, varnishing the emerald expanse of Gonzaga University’s Luger Field.

Framed by the spires of campus, the pitch became an improbable sanctuary on Wednesday afternoon. Several hundred ticketed spectators gathered to witness something close to the conjuring of a myth.

They came to see the Pharaohs train. More precisely, they came to breathe the same air as Mohamed Salah. By mid-afternoon, hundreds of admirers stood pressed against the fence. They had come for a glimpse of the man whose left foot has authored miracles, and they got one.

When Salah finally stepped into view, a warm, rolling cheer drifted across the field. The session had barely settled when the Egyptian captain summoned a moment plucked from folklore.

A looping ball dropped toward him, and in one fluid motion he struck a volley that rose, dipped, and crashed off the crossbar as the goalkeeper lunged in vain. Gasps turned to thunder. For a fleeting moment, Luger Field felt like a stadium on the brink of a World Cup night.

Around him, Egypt’s constellation of stars moved through their drills under the watchful gaze of coach Hossam Hassan. To the players, it was another ordinary day in the office. To the fans who had traveled from across Washington, it felt like a blessing.

The crowd was a sea of crimson and white, transforming the university’s perimeter into a theater of joy. Security was formidable. A strict cordon of Spokane Police Department officers and university safety personnel ringed the pitch, holding an orderly boundary around an otherwise uncontained euphoria.

“Mo has won almost everything under the sun except the ultimate prize,” said Tyler Carter, 37, an information technology specialist from Spokane whose memory holds a near-encyclopedic archive of Liverpool’s modern history.

Carter watched with a protective intensity, arguing that Salah’s global legacy remains curiously understated. “At club level, his brilliance is absolute. He is a twice-crowned African Player of the Year. His profile belongs on the same immortal tier as Cristiano Ronaldo.”

International glory has famously eluded Salah, marked by heartbreaking runner-up finishes at the 2017 and 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. His believers see this North American campaign as an impending epoch.

“To see him here, in our city, is a beautiful shock,” said Michael Tadrous, 36, an Egyptian national who has called Spokane home for a decade. He stood near the touchline flanked by his wife, Marina, 30, and their young children, Mia, 5, and Giovanni, 1. The family had treated the ticket portal like a lottery, celebrating their selection as if they had won gold.

“This is a balanced, mature squad across every department,” said Tadrous, a nursing assistant whose profession demands patience and precision. “This is the summer the curse breaks. Egypt will win its first World Cup match, and we will reach the knockout rounds.”

That optimism was mirrored by a trio of young men who had driven hours east from Seattle to catch their idols emerging from the fieldhouse. When Salah and his compatriots stepped onto the pitch, the young men surrendered to pure elation.

“We are playing without fear this time,” said Omar Mazher, 23, who has played the game since childhood. “The opening match against Belgium doesn’t intimidate us. This team is ready.” His companion, Saleh Kamel, 21, agreed, noting that a healthy, fit Salah alters the physics of any group stage. “Every giant is vulnerable,” he said.

Hamza Elmetwally, 18, found solace in Egypt’s history on the world stage, including a bruising 2018 campaign in Russia that left the team at the bottom of its group.

“Everyone brands us the underdogs because history says we have never won a World Cup match,” Elmetwally said, his eyes fixed on the drills. “That mantle suits us perfectly. We are going to surprise the world. This is the moment Egypt proves its true football sovereignty.”

The significance of the afternoon was not lost on local leadership, who viewed the visit as a cultural high-water mark for the Inland Northwest.

Spokane Mayor Lisa Brown stood among the spectators, visibly delighted by the carnival atmosphere.

“The presence of the Egyptian national team elevates our city’s international profile,” Brown said, outlining commitments to expand youth soccer infrastructure in municipal parks.

“This camp strengthens our global brand and inspires our youth. It is a transcendent experience for Spokane.” Moments later, the mayor could be seen joining the crowd, swaying to the rhythmic chants of the traveling supporters.

Even academia surrendered to the beautiful game. Gonzaga University President Katia Passerini, a native of Rome, lamented the absence of her own beloved Azzurri from the tournament and announced a temporary shift in her allegiances.

“Since my Italy did not qualify, I am officially adopting Egypt as my team,” Passerini said with a warm smile, looking out over the pitch. “We are deeply honored they chose Spokane for their preparation. We want to see them carry this light all the way to the final.”

When the final whistle blew and the squad began its march back toward the dressing room, the distance between an international icon and his public evaporated.

Rather than slipping behind the ring of security, Salah veered toward the metal barricades where the faithful pressed forward, marker pens and crumpled jerseys outstretched in a bid for a moment of his time.

With a gentle, disarming smile that seemed to shrink the magnitude of his global celebrity, he moved down the line with an innate humility, accommodating almost everyone who called his name.

For nearly 20 minutes, the Pharaohs’ captain transformed the edge of Luger Field into a place of shared gratitude. He signed faded Liverpool kits, crisp new Egyptian kits and the small, rain-dampened notebooks of children who could scarcely believe they stood inches from their hero.

There was no haste in his step, no modern aloofness. Salah locked eyes with each fan, reflecting their energy with a soft word of thanks. By the time he disappeared into the building, he had left behind a trail of ink, tears of joy and a community deeply touched by a greatness that felt entirely within reach.