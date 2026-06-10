Banana! Wendy’s unveils new ‘Minions’-inspired Frosty, meals

Wendy’s has unveiled a new lineup of limited-edition menu items inspired by the newest Minions movie. (Courtesy of Wendy's)

By Gabe Hauari USA Today

Wendy’s has unveiled a new “Minions”-inspired menu that includes limited-time offerings and exclusive collectibles – and yes, there is a banana-flavored item on the menu.

The menu arrives just in time for “Minions & Monsters,” which officially hits theaters on July 1.

“The best partnerships start with an understanding of what our fans are passionate about. By bringing together one of the world’s most beloved entertainment franchises with Wendy’s iconic, high-quality food our customers love, we’re creating shared experiences that fans will go bananas for this summer!” said Lindsay Radkoski, chief marketing officer for Wendy’s, in a news release.

Here’s what to know about the new meals and items.

‘Minions & Monsters’ Kids Meal





Available now at restaurants nationwide, the Wendy’s “Minions & Monsters” Kids Meal features:

Choice of two-piece chicken tenders, four-piece chicken nuggets, a hamburger or cheeseburger

Jr. Hot & Crispy fries or apple bites

Kid’s drink

One of six exclusive Wendy’s “Minions & Monsters” kids meal toys – James, Henry, Ed, Richard, Goomi and Dort

‘Minions & Monsters’ Adult Meal





Adults wanting to get in on the fun have to wait until

Monday, when the “Minions & Monsters” Adult Meal comes out. In addition to a new, limited-time Banana Frosty Swirl, the meal features:

Choice of Big Bacon Classic or the new Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Small Hot & Crispy fries

One of four Wendy’s exclusive “Minions & Monsters” blind box collectibles – collect them all to unlock a full “Minions” experience

Wendy’s also unveiled two new Coca-Cola Freestyle beverages inspired by the film’s characters: the Pineapple Minion MischieFizz and the Goomi’s Glimey Lime.

Wendy’s recently held look-alike contest in New York City

Wendy’s mascot, Wendy, is one of the most iconic redheads, and the chain celebrated World Redhead Day in a big way and offered fans a chance to win free Dave’s Single hamburgers for a year.

On May 26, Wendy’s held a look-alike contest at Seaport Square in New York City. Whether they rocked a wig or their natural hair, everyone was welcome to join, but had to be 18 years or older to enter the competition.

Nearly 20 people participated in the contest.

Wendy’s mascot, named Wendy, is a redhead with her hair styled in two pigtails, each with a blue bow at the end. She has bangs and freckles and wears a blue-and-white striped top.

Wendy Thomas, Wendy’s founder, Dave Thomas’ daughter, and the original Wendy who inspired the brand’s mascot, was one of the judges at the competition.

The competition had three rounds, during which contestants had to showcase their Wendy-like qualities to be crowned No. 1.

Gabe Hauari is a national trending news reporter at USA TODAY. You can follow him on X @GabeHauari or email him at Gdhauari@gannett.com.