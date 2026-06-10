Chris Reykdal: Class of 2026 has learned from its moment in time - and is ready to lead us into the future

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Chris Reykdal

By Chris Reykdal

There are moments in American history where we can define a generation of young people who experienced events that were so impactful that we knew those events would shape those young people in dramatic ways, pushing that generation to change history. We are in that moment now!

In the greater Spokane area, more than 6,800 high school graduates are part of a statewide graduation cohort of roughly 92,000 seniors. They began their education journeys 13 years ago as new state expectations were created in math, science, civics and more.

This group of graduates has taken more math and science courses than any generation before it, and more than a third of them took high school level math by eighth grade. This graduating class has shattered records for the amount of college credit they have earned while in high school. And they did all of this through the first global pandemic in a century.

This year’s graduates were sixth-graders when we were all introduced to the word COVID. They experienced middle school in the first few years of the pandemic and attended high school as the state, nation and globe recovered.

Additionally, these young people are the first generation of graduates who have navigated their entire educational experience since the universal expansion of smartphones and social media.

To say this generation is savvy, flexible, creative and a bit nervous about the world is an understatement. They are headed to work, military service, community colleges, universities and apprenticeships with the gusto and caution of their peers in history who experienced the Civil War, World War I, World War II and the culture wars of the 1960s.

This group will take that lived experience, and the support they got from their parents and families, and they will create new solutions; they will expect different things from employers, government and each other; and they will blaze a new path of American excellence in their own mold. And it’s so fitting they are graduating in the year America turns 250 years old.

Congrats, class of 2026! Lead the way – we need you!

State Superintendent Chris Reykdal lives in Tumwater, Washington.