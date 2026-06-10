Community Cookbook: Summer treats to keep you cool

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

As we approach the season of ice cream carts and icy-cold treats, we had a quandary scheduling Community Cookbook’s summer menus. We could stagger the heat-relieving desserts over the summer months, a balanced approach, or group most of them in a single blowout column near summer’s start so readers could enjoy the treats at their leisure. They’re predicting a hot, dry summer for the Inland Northwest, so we’re going with the blowout, and here it is.

But first, in the interest of public safety, a precautionary note. Several of today’s cold treats can inflict severe brain freeze if not consumed responsibly. I know, I’ve consumed them irresponsibly several times now. Enjoy them at a safe pace. I’m not aware of any official warnings issued about the hazards of brain freeze, but there may be after these recipes are published.

We’re all familiar with the classic hand-held, grab-and-go frozen summer treats. Popsicles and snow cones anchor the base of the icy snack pyramid. Fudgesicles, orange creamsicles, Nutty Buddies, ice cream sandwiches and the Dairy Queen latecomer, Dilly Bars, are some of the more elite grab-and-go frozen treats.

When I was a kid, I could run down passing ice cream carts faster than a hungry cheetah on the hunt. I’ve slowed down a little since then; they’re harder to catch now. Although once I’m in reach of the prize, my hand-to-mouth reflexes remain lightning-fast.

Variously called Jell-O pies, cream pies, refrigerator pies and icebox pies, there are several ways to make this type of pie. They often involve cooking and more exotic ingredients, like cream cheese and sweetened condensed milk. Not so with today’s pies. These pies share a simple preparation that requires nothing more complicated than boiling water, and yogurt is the most exotic ingredient. The fillings can also double as tasty pudding.

The orange creamsicle flavor is so popular that it has found its way into cocktails, beverages, cakes, ice cream, yogurt, pies and smoothies. Orange Creamsicle Pie presents the popular flavor very well. Easy Lime Pie follows suit and is one of my favorites.

Orange Yō-sicles, Chocolate and Strawberry Swishies and Pineapple Soft Serve are the icy treats tempting brain freeze. If a runaway snow cone cart crashed into a Disneyland Pineapple Whip stand, the resulting mess might be Pineapple Soft Serve – all over the place.

Orange-Creamsicle Pie

Orange creamsicles are one of the most popular frozen summer treats found on popsicle sticks. The refreshing citrus and vanilla flavors mingle for a perfect palette-pleasing balance. Here, the savored orange creamsicle flavor finds its way into an easy-to-make pie that’s sure to impress. If you can boil water, you can make this pie.

1 (0.3 or 3-ounce) package (four-serving) orange-flavored gelatin

½ cup boiling water

2 (5.3 to 6-ounce) cartons vanilla-flavored yogurt (for more orange flavor, substitute orange créme yogurt for one or both)

1 (8-ounce) carton thawed whipped topping

1 baked 10-inch pie crust (a graham cracker crust is perfect)

Prepare the filling by pouring the gelatin into a large bowl. Add the water and whisk for two minutes. Let sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to cool. Whisk in the yogurt. Fold the whipped topping in initially, then gently whisk until the filling is a single color. Pour the filling into the pie crust and level it. Refrigerate for at least four hours before serving. Garnish before serving, if desired.

Notes: Keep the pie chilled. Decorating ideas include orange zest and Mandarin slices, whipped topping, shaved chocolate, and candy sprinkles.

Yield: One pie

Easy Lime Pie

Pie making couldn’t possibly be easier than this, unless you use a pre-baked pie crust and an open-and-pour canned pie filling. Even so, this refrigerator pie needs no baking. The recipe is versatile and can make at least four different flavored, creamy pies. I like to use light yogurt and whipped topping, along with sugar-free gelatin, to keep the sugar and calories down.

1 (0.3 or 3-ounce) package (four-serving) lime-flavored gelatin

½ cup boiling water

2 (5.3-ounce) cartons lime-flavored yogurt

1 (8-ounce) carton thawed whipped topping

1 10-inch graham cracker pie crust

1 lime for garnish (optional)

Prepare the filling by pouring the gelatin into a large bowl. Add the water and whisk for two minutes. Let sit at room temperature for 10 to 15 minutes to cool. Whisk in the yogurt. Fold the whipped topping in initially, then gently whisk until the filling is a single color. Pour the filling into the pie crust and level it. Refrigerate for at least four hours before serving. Garnish before serving, if desired.

Notes: Keep the pie chilled. This recipe will make other flavored pies, including strawberry, lemon, and cherry. Ideas for decorating the pie include lime zest and slices, whipped topping, shaved chocolate and candy sprinkles.

Yield: One pie

Orange Yō-sicles

(Originally published July, 2025)

Orange Yō-sicles furnish a creamy orangeness that cools and refreshes while delivering a serving of protein to help fuel the muscles between meals. Popsicle molds make these summer treats easy to prepare and to eat.

2½ cups whole milk vanilla-flavored yogurt

½ cup thawed frozen orange juice concentrate

4 teaspoons granulated sugar or equivalent sweetener

Place the ingredients in a blender and blend until uniform in color. Taste and blend in more sweetener, if needed. Pour the contents into popsicle molds or small yogurt cups. Freeze for six to eight hours before use (overnight is best). Insert popsicle sticks when the mixture thickens sufficiently. When fully frozen, place the molds or cups in cool standing water up to the tops for 2½ to three minutes to loosen. Carefully remove the Yō-sicles from the molds (a drinking glass or measuring cup for singles, or a tray for all six). Alternatively, run hot water over each for 30 to 40 seconds. Place in an ice-cold tray in a single layer and return to the freezer until served.

Notes: Substitute lemonade or limeade concentrate for lemon or lime Yō-sicles. Make vanilla Yō-sicles by whisking 3 cups of vanilla-flavored whole milk yogurt with a teaspoon each of vanilla extract (use real extract instead of artificial) and sweetener. Spoon it into the molds or cups. Freeze in a single container for serving in bowls or cones. Stir several times during freezing to minimize the formation of ice crystals, like churning ice cream as it freezes.

Yields: Six servings

Chocolate or Strawberry Swishy

This special summer treat is guaranteed to cool you off while tantalizing your taste buds. But beware of brain freeze – it’s the worst!

8 to 10 ice cubes (about 2 cups)

½ cup milk

3 tablespoons chocolate or strawberry milk powder or syrup

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder (optional)

Place the first three ingredients (through milk powder or syrup) in a blender. Use the “ice crush” or “pulse” setting, then the “liquify” setting, to blend the ingredients until the beverage has a smooth consistency (turn the blender off and push the ice cubes down to the blender blades with a wooden or plastic spoon as needed). Serve while fresh.

Notes: Use the optional cocoa powder for a fudgy flavor in the chocolate version. I like to use Nestle’s Chocolate or Strawberry Nesquik and Hershey’s chocolate or strawberry syrup. Hershey’s also makes sugar-free and fat-free syrups, which are excellent. A little strawberry extract helps with the strawberry version.

Yield: About 2 cups

Pineapple Soft Serve

Disneyland’s popular Pineapple Whip inspires this icy, pineapple dessert, made with pineapple juice and frozen yogurt. Dairy-free ice cream can substitute for yogurt to make a vegetarian-friendly dessert.

2 cups unsweetened pineapple juice, divided

1 cup frozen vanilla-flavored yogurt

Freeze 1½ cup of pineapple juice, using two ice cube trays. Refrigerate the remaining ½ cup. Combine all ingredients in a blender. Use the “pulse” function to pulverize the mixture until uniform in color, pushing the ingredients down to the blades with a spoon or spatula (blender turned off), as needed. Serve while fresh, or refrigerate for a short time before serving.

Notes: Other flavors can be used, such as orange and lemon.

Yield: About 3 cups

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com