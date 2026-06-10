Downtown Spokane trees get cozy after ‘yarn bomb’

Spokane Falls Boulevard looks like something out of a Dr. Suess book, with more than a dozen tree trunks and branches covered in colorful stripes of yarn.

The trees are getting the yarn treatment as a part of a local National Yarn Bombing Day celebration put on by the Downtown Spokane Partnership.

Thirteen trees between Stevens and Howard streets were wrapped in hand-knit and crocheted panels that were made by dozens of local volunteers on Wednesday night. The display will remain up until July 31.

The yarn bombing is a part of the partnership’s effort to make memorable and unexpected moments happen in Spokane.

“We have an incredibly walkable downtown, but people get into their habits and walk the same routes,” said Elisabeth Hooker, DSP vice president of marketing and activation. “There is so much to do all over downtown, so this is something we can do in the in-between spaces to make that pathway of exploring a little more interesting.”

The project cost less than $100 and was largely made possible by volunteers and donated supplies from local nonprofit Art Salvage, Hooker said.

Art Salvage has used and affordable craft supplies for sale. The nonprofit donated all the tools and yarn for this project, Executive Director Katie Patterson Larson said.

“We’re going to put sweaters on trees,” Patterson Larson said, chuckling.

After four meetings, local volunteers made over 3,800 square feet of colorful squares and patterns. Planning began around two months ago, Hooker said.

“We like to keep track of national dates that are coming up, and this one was fun and exciting. We try and add some whimsy to downtown when we can. This is one of those wacky ideas we wanted to try,” Hooker said.