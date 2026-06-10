Gluesenkamp Perez motions to create mental acuity standard for lawmakers

(Centralia) Chronicle

CENTRALIA, Wash. – U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, D-Wash., this week spoke in favor of her amendment that would create a new mental acuity standard for members of Congress.

Following debate, the amendment failed by voice vote. A video of the congresswoman speaking on this issue can be found at tinyurl.com/meypx99f.

“It is not a secret that confidence in Congress is shrinking. Back home, I persistently hear concerns from my constituents that Congress is not being run by the elected members, but instead by their staff,” Gluesenkamp Perez said in the video. “All Americans deserve to know that this body is holding itself to a high ethical standard – not empowering elected officials who are no longer capable of making decisions to hide behind their staff members. This amendment is meant to be a starting point for a difficult, but necessary conversation. While I am disappointed that it was not adopted, I am encouraged by the debate and look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues on this issue.”

Gluesenkamp Perez’s amendment would direct the Office of Congressional Conduct to develop a standard relating to a member of Congress’s abilities to perform the duties of their office unimpeded by significant irreversible cognitive impairment.

This follows a similar effort last year to create a mental acuity standard for lawmakers.

Gluesenkamp Perez also introduced legislation on the same subject, directing the Office of Congressional Conduct to work with the Ethics Committee in establishing standards of conduct related to mental capacity of members of the House of Representatives.