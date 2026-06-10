Here are top moments for Sounders, Reign players | 2026 FIFA World Cup

By Jayda Evans Seattle Times

This is the time in the soccer calendar where everyone wants a piece of the FIFA World Cup shine. A connection, no matter the gender or how distant, to the excitement of the quadrennial tournament.

More than 60 players who have at one point in their career worn the Sounders or Reign badge have reached soccer’s pinnacle.

The Sounders had a club record four players called up for the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar. Cristian Roldan’s selection this year for the U.S. men’s national team made the Sounders the only one of MLS’s 30 teams to send at least one player to three consecutive tournaments.

The Reign in 2023 had eight players named to rosters for the Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The list included a NWSL-high five players on the U.S. women’s national team.

Not everyone saw the field through the years, and few reached the championship match. Here are six memorable World Cup moments made by a Sounders or Reign player:

Reign forward Megan Rapinoe (2013-23)

The club original was the talk of the world during the USWNT’s run to the 2019 World Cup title in France. She was vocal about equal pay and sparred with politicians as she netted six goals and had three assists to win the tournament’s Golden Ball (best player) and Golden Boot (top scorer). The California native became the first U.S. player to win the Ballon d’Or award in 2019. Rapinoe played in four World Cups overall, also winning the 2015 title. For the Reign, Rapinoe helped the team win three NWSL Shields.

Sounders forward Geoff Hurst (1976) and defender Bobby Moore (1978)

The English duo helped build the Sounders’ cachet despite joining the team a decade after they led their country to the 1966 World Cup title. Moore captained the team that defeated West Germany 4-2 in extra time at Wembley Stadium in London to lift the trophy. Hurst scored a hat trick in the match and remains the only player to accomplish the feat in a World Cup final. Hurst signed with the Sounders in 1976 and scored eight goals in leading the team to their first NASL playoff berth. Moore started seven matches for the Sounders in 1978.

Reign goalkeeper Hope Solo (2013-16)

Washington’s own was iconic on the international stage. Solo, from Richland, made three World Cup appearances, helping the USWNT win the 2015 title in Canada. During the seven-match run, Solo collected five clean sheets and ceded three goals. She won the tournament’s Golden Glove award twice (2011 and 2015). Solo was one of three USWNT players allocated to the Reign for the NWSL’s inaugural season in 2013. She was in goal for the 2014 team that went unbeaten in 16 matches (13-0-3). Solo is second all-time in Reign saves (187) and tied for third with 11 shutouts.

Reign forward Nahomi “Naho” Kawasumi (2014 and 2016-18)

Kawasumi’s heroics on the World Cup stage bookend her debut season with the Reign in 2014. She helped Japan defeat the USWNT in a penalty shootout to capture the 2011 World Cup title in Germany. Kawasumi had a brace in Japan’s 3-1 semifinal win against Sweden to advance her country to their first final. After a season with the Reign where the team won the NWSL Shield, Kawasumi helped Japan finish as runner-up to the USWNT in the 2015 World Cup. She finished her Reign career with 18 goals and 16 assists in 70 appearances.

Sounders forward Clint Dempsey (2014-18)

While a long list of Sounders players have received World Cup call-ups, Dempsey and Seattle native DeAndre Yedlin were the first while active for the MLS side. The U.S. internationals received the nod for the 2014 tournament in Brazil. Dempsey quickly left a mark by scoring the fifth-fastest World Cup goal (30 seconds) in the USMNT’s 2-1 win against Ghana in their group-stage opener. The Texan made three World Cup appearances overall. He was electric for the Sounders, helping them win the Supporters’ Shield and U.S. Open Cup in 2014 and 2016 MLS Cup.

Sounders defender Nouhou (2017-current)

Arguably the best left back in Sounders history, Nouhou showed his defensive prowess at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. He played the full 90 in his country’s three group stage matches, shutting down star attackers Raphinha and Antony to help Cameroon shutout Brazil 1-0. The win snapped Brazil’s 17-match unbeaten streak in group-stage matches. But it wasn’t enough to advance Cameroon to the knockout rounds. A fan-favorite for his unpredictable flair, Nouhou is fourth all-time in Sounders appearances and helped the club win the 2019 MLS Cup, 2022 CONCACAF Champions Cup, and 2025 Leagues Cup.