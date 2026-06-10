How to shop for and compare mortgage offers

Andrew Dehan

Because a mortgage is one of the most substantial financial commitments you’ll make in a lifetime, it’s important to shop around and compare mortgage offers. For example, the difference between a mortgage rate of 5.75% and 6.75% on a $350,000 loan would save you about $200 on your monthly payments and over $80,000 over a standard 30-year loan term.

Lenders adjust their rates throughout the day based on the business they want, so you can see widely different rates on the same day with different lenders.

Keep reading to learn how to compare mortgage offers and find the best loan for your needs.

Step 1: Determine the right type of mortgage for you

Before you start to shop for mortgage offers, it’s important to determine what type of mortgage you want to apply for. There are a couple different types of loans to consider. Let’s start with what secures them, then talk loan terms and rate types.

Private vs. government-backed mortgages: Private mortgages, also known as conventional loans, are backed by private institutions. They have slightly higher requirements than government-backed loans, but can also have fewer fees and restrictions. Conventional mortgages are some of the most common mortgages.

Government-backed mortgages are insured by the government but are underwritten through lenders. This insurance allows for looser requirements on things like credit scores and down payments. FHA loans, VA loans and USDA loans all fall into this bucket.

Loan term and rate type: Mortgage loans can come with different term lengths, most commonly ranging from 15 to 30 years. A shorter loan term means paying less interest with a higher monthly payment.

Most mortgages are fixed-rate mortgages. These have a flat rate where your monthly principal and interest payment will be the same throughout the loan. Adjustable-rate mortgages offer a lower-than-average introductory rate for a set number of years, followed by a rate that adjusts to the market every six months to a year.

Step 2: Understand your lender options

Knowing where to apply for a mortgage can also help you find the best fit for your needs. There are many options, including:

National or regional banks. These financial institutions operate to make a profit, and as a result, their mortgages may come with more fees than some other options. But banks are also able to offer a variety of loan options, which may be important to you. And their menu of other services could allow for one-stop-shopping.

Credit unions. These nonprofits often charge fewer fees. If you’re looking for the lowest rate possible, getting a mortgage from a credit union may also be a better bet, as they’re known for offering competitive loan terms. You may also find more flexible lending criteria at some credit unions. However, they may offer few choices.

Mortgage companies. Also known as non-bank lenders, mortgage companies specialize in home loans. In fact, that’s typically all they do. Mortgage-only lenders are good if you want an unusual product, a range of options or competitive terms. Many are also quick, offering preapprovals, closings and fundings within days — especially the digital firms.

Step 3: Prequalify with your top lender options

Talk to your bank and any other financial institution you have a relationship with because it may offer better rates to existing customers. Many banks award you a better rate if you set up automatic payments from an in-house account. It’s a good idea to ask family and friends for referrals, too.

Don’t be shy about reaching out to a mortgage lender by phone or even in person as you shop around. It can be a good idea to speak directly with a loan officer who can assess your financial situation and advise on your best move.

When comparing offers, there are some other things you should consider:

Mortgage brokers: A mortgage broker may be able to help you secure a great deal on a mortgage. They often work with lenders known as wholesalers, which don’t provide loans directly to consumers.

Loan cost: Interest rates can be fixed or variable and are determined by market factors and your creditworthiness. The APR, on the other hand, includes the interest rate and fees incurred when borrowing, making it a more complete picture of the actual cost of the loan.

Closing costs: Closing costs are a bundle of additional fees you’ll need to pay to buy a home. They can account for 2% to 6% of the home’s purchase price. Lenders typically disclose closing costs on the loan estimate (more on that later). The difference in closing costs might turn out to be more important than small differences in the interest rate.

It’s also important when shopping around for lenders to consider their online reviews and ratings. Taking the time to review this information can be very revealing; you can learn which lenders are known for providing the best customer service and the most competitive rates. As you’re looking at reviews, keep an eye out for customer service details, such as whether the lender responds to criticism and promptly addresses concerns.

Step 4: Compare loan estimates

When applying for a mortgage, it’s best to compare at least three lenders, according to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau. This can help you uncover the ideal combination of loan type, interest rate and fees that meets your needs. It can also help you negotiate with a lender you like if you have a lower offer from a competitor.

The loan estimate is an official three-page document that lists several key numbers associated with your loan, including:

• Loan amount

• Quoted interest rate

• Closing costs

• Prepaid interest

• Third-party fees

• Escrow expenses

• Monthly payment estimate

Every lender is legally required to provide you with a loan estimate within three days of getting your application and pulling your credit report.

On the loan estimate, keep an eye out for:

Balloon payment: Mortgages with balloon payments have a lower monthly payment (usually only interest) for a set time. Then, you must refinance or pay off the full balance at the end of the term. If you won’t be in the home long term, this might be one way to ensure a lower payment.

Prepayment penalty: This is a fee you must pay if you pay off your loan early. Most mortgages don’t have a prepayment penalty, but it can’t hurt to confirm.

Private mortgage insurance: This is an additional monthly cost for borrowers who put down less than 20%.

Estimated cash to close: This is the total upfront money needed to finalize the loan, including outstanding closing costs and prepaids.

Comparing loan estimates can help determine which offer is more cost-effective. Some lenders promise low interest rates but also charge excessive fees and closing costs, so make sure you pay attention to all the loan terms, not just the rate.

Lenders may also quote you a low rate made possible by purchasing mortgage points. Also known as discount points, these are upfront fees you pay to lower your interest rate. Depending on the cost of those points, this approach may not make sense for you. A different lender may be able to offer you the same rate or better without the need for points.

Again, how long you plan to stay in the home and keep the mortgage is a key factor in deciding whether to “buy down the rate,” as the financial pros put it. It’ll take a few years to break even on upfront costs of the points and for your savings to start.