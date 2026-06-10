Hurricane center begins tracking 1st Atlantic basin system with chance to form

By Richard Tribou Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — And so it begins. The National Hurricane Center posted in its tropical outlook Wednesday the first system with a chance to form into the season’s initial tropical depression or storm in the Atlantic basin.

The NHC’s 8 a.m. forecast notes a broad area of low pressure could form over the Bay of Campeche late this week.

“Conditions are not expected to be favorable for significant development, and the system should move inland over eastern Mexico late this weekend,” forecasters said.

It’s no threat to Florida.

The NHC gives it just a 10% chance to develop in the next seven days.

The eastern Pacific has already been busy with three tropical storms, but so far the Atlantic basin has been quiet.

Hurricane season officially began June 1 and runs through Nov. 30. The height of hurricane season runs from mid-August into October.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration expects this season to be below normal with the official forecast released in late May calling for 8-14 named storms, of which 3-6 would become hurricanes. Of those, 1-3 would become major hurricanes reaching Category 3 status or above.

An average season has 14 named storms, seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.