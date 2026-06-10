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Melting snow reveals ‘dragon eye’ on mountain peak

The “Hachimantai Dragon Eye” is visible near the summit of Mount Hachimantai in Japan. (The Yomiuri Shimbun)
By Japan News
The “Hachimantai Dragon Eye” is visible near the summit of Mount Hachimantai in Japan. (The Yomiuri Shimbun)

By Japan News

The “Hachimantai Dragon Eye” – a mystical natural phenomenon visible only in early summer – has opened near the summit of the 5,292-foot-high Mount Hachimantai, located on the border of Iwate and Akita prefectures in Japan.

The snow covering the 164-foot-wide Kagaminuma Pond begins to melt from the center to reveal a vivid blue iris surrounded by the white of the remaining snow.

The area bustled with many tourists trying to capture the scene. A 24-year-old civil servant visiting from Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, said with a smile: “I was moved by the beauty of the crystal-clear deep blue water. I can feel the power of nature.”

According to the local tourism association, the best viewing conditions are expected to last for a few more days.