Melting snow reveals ‘dragon eye’ on mountain peak

By Japan News

By Japan News

The “Hachimantai Dragon Eye” – a mystical natural phenomenon visible only in early summer – has opened near the summit of the 5,292-foot-high Mount Hachimantai, located on the border of Iwate and Akita prefectures in Japan.

The snow covering the 164-foot-wide Kagaminuma Pond begins to melt from the center to reveal a vivid blue iris surrounded by the white of the remaining snow.

The area bustled with many tourists trying to capture the scene. A 24-year-old civil servant visiting from Oshu, Iwate Prefecture, said with a smile: “I was moved by the beauty of the crystal-clear deep blue water. I can feel the power of nature.”

According to the local tourism association, the best viewing conditions are expected to last for a few more days.