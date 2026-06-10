Mother killed in front of her two sons was devoted, kind, ‘remarkable’ woman

Rachael Ballinger gave everything for her two sons.

“I don’t think I have ever witnessed a mother fight harder for her children than Rachael did. She never hesitated to stand up for them, encourage them or make sure they had every opportunity to succeed and be happy. She loved them unconditionally and poured every ounce of herself into being the best mother she could be,” Bradley Dewey, a friend of her family for nearly 13 years, said in a message.

Now, her sons must go the rest of their lives without their mother. On Sunday, they witnessed her husband of a little more than a year shoot and kill her in the basement of a home they lived in together, according to court records.

Police were called just after 5 p.m. to the 5400 block of North Hawthorne Street by Rachel’s 14-year-old son, who said his mother was dead and his stepfather had fled the scene in a Jeep.

Rachael’s younger child, a 9-year-old boy, told police he was at home and heard his mother and stepfather arguing in the basement. The boy said Josiah Ballinger wanted to leave, but his mother wanted him to stay and talk. Josiah Ballinger began to get physical with her, “pushing her and hurting her,” according to court records.

Josiah Ballinger then pulled out a black handgun. Rachael Ballinger saw it and responded, “you can’t shoot a girl.”

Her youngest son then watched as his stepfather pulled the trigger, court records say. His mother fell to the ground so hard he believed she would have had brain damage. He told police later, “He stepped over her body and just left her there.”

Her 14-year-old son ran from the house, called 911 and gave officers an exact description of Josiah “Jov” Ballinger’s Jeep. The teen rushed back to the stairs to find his mother lying at the bottom. He “was so scared I could not cry,” he told police.

Family and friends flooded Facebook after 41-year-old Rachael Ballinger’s death to remember her as a wife, a mother and a friend. Her ex-husband Rick Cerenzia wrote underneath a Facebook post about her death that, “All we can do right at this moment is pray for my two boys.”

“I did a little bit, but their mom did the most. She was amazing at it,” he wrote. “It’s my turn and I’m gonna show her what I can do.”

Josiah Ballinger was arrested in the neighborhood shortly after police arrived. He was booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

But he’s not what’s important, friends say.

Katie Morrison, one of Rachael Ballinger’s close friends who currently lives in Seattle, met her during high school in 2001.

Since then, Rachael has remained the type of person to give her shirt off her back to someone in need.

“She gave whatever she could. She would show up for you. If you called her and said you were in trouble, she would figure out how to help,” Morrison said.

Morrison recalled her best friend had a loud, beaming voice. And perhaps her only “flaw” was that she couldn’t dance, she said.

“We were in gymnastics and we had to pass this stupid dance class. Neither of us could dance,” she said as she giggled. “We joked to this day that we couldn’t dance.”

The two would text and call nearly every day. If Morrison needed to vent, she’d tell her: “I need to talk in my screaming voice.” Rachael Ballinger would immediately pick up the phone and call.

“She was a wonderful person,” she said.

Rachael Ballinger is from Spokane and graduated from Mt. Spokane High School, with the exception of a stint on the West Side of the state to live with her father. She loved crafts, coffee, DIY projects and refurbishing old furniture. When she was younger, she signed up to serve her country in the U.S. Army, but was injured during training and had to retire early from the service. Friends said in all the time anyone has known her, she has found ways to work hard and earned every penny – even if she was a “penny pincher.” She used all of it to give her sons the best life she could, Morrison said.

“She had a way of making people feel welcome, valued, and cared for. Her smile could brighten a room, and her sense of humor could lift spirits even during difficult times,” Dewey said. “She was one of the most determined and dedicated people I have ever known. When she set her mind to something, she saw it through. She faced obstacles with strength and perseverance, refusing to give up when things became difficult. Her resilience was inspiring, and her commitment to the people she loved was unmatched.”

Now that Rachael Ballinger’s sons are living with their father ; her legacy of kindness and selflessness will live on through her sons, Dewey said.

“Rachael was an amazing person, but above all else, she was an incredible mother to her two boys. They were truly her entire world. Everything she did, every decision she made, and every sacrifice she willingly took on was done with her boys at the center of her heart. She was their biggest advocate, their fiercest protector, and their greatest supporter,” Dewey said. “She will be remembered not only as an amazing mother, but as a remarkable woman whose kindness, strength, determination, and love made a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know her.”

Rachael Ballinger’s family has planned a vigil for 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of North Hawthorne Street and West Rowan Avenue. All who want to attend are welcome.

The family is also asking for any donations to go through their GoFundMe to support her young boys’ future.