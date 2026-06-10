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Mt. Spokane’s Drew Rasmussen strikes out career-high 13 in Rays win

Tampa Bay pitcher Drew Rasmussen celebrates after striking out Boston's Masataka Yoshida during the seventh inning on Wednesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. (Tampa Bay Times)
From staff reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Mt. Spokane High product Drew Rasmussen, the Tampa Bay Rays’ ace, continued to pitch like an All-Star, putting together perhaps the best outing of his career Wednesday in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Rasmussen struck out a career-high 13 batters, improving to 6-2 on the year. The 30-year-old right-hander allowed two singles and one walk over seven shutout innings and 97 pitches. He struck out the first four Boston batters, then punched out four in a row during the third and fourth innings, and fanned five of six in the sixth and seventh.

Rasmussen was coming off another exceptional outing in a win over Miami on Friday, when he tossed seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine.

Rasmussen’s 13 strikeouts Wednesday matched the third most in a game for a Rays pitcher in franchise history. He improved his ERA to 2.71 on the year – the 14th best among big league starters – and ranks fourth among MLB starters with a 0.88 WHIP. Rasmussen earned his first All-Star nod last year, and he’s trending toward another appearance in the Midsummer Classic.