Mt. Spokane’s Drew Rasmussen strikes out career-high 13 in Rays win

From staff reports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Mt. Spokane High product Drew Rasmussen, the Tampa Bay Rays’ ace, continued to pitch like an All-Star, putting together perhaps the best outing of his career Wednesday in a 7-5 win over the Boston Red Sox.

Rasmussen struck out a career-high 13 batters, improving to 6-2 on the year. The 30-year-old right-hander allowed two singles and one walk over seven shutout innings and 97 pitches. He struck out the first four Boston batters, then punched out four in a row during the third and fourth innings, and fanned five of six in the sixth and seventh.

Rasmussen was coming off another exceptional outing in a win over Miami on Friday, when he tossed seven shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out nine.

Rasmussen’s 13 strikeouts Wednesday matched the third most in a game for a Rays pitcher in franchise history. He improved his ERA to 2.71 on the year – the 14th best among big league starters – and ranks fourth among MLB starters with a 0.88 WHIP. Rasmussen earned his first All-Star nod last year, and he’s trending toward another appearance in the Midsummer Classic.