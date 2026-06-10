New speed enforcement camera and stiff fines coming to I-90 near Spokane

OLYMPIA – Drivers will want to double-check their speed when traveling on Interstate 90 west of Spokane this summer.

The Washington State Department of Transportation has announced it will deploy a mobile speed camera between state Route 904 and Geiger Road later this month as crews repave a portion of the interstate. While the cameras have been used in Western Washington for the past year, this will be the first time they have been used in either central or Eastern Washington.

The deployment of the camera comes after state lawmakers adopted stiffer penalties for those caught speeding. Beginning July 1, the first-time penalty will increase from $0 to $125, while the second and all subsequent penalties will remain at $248. The tickets count as non-moving violations and do not affect driving records or insurance.

Cameras are only operational when construction crews are present, and will only monitor for speeding. After excessive speeds are detected, a Washington State Patrol trooper reviews the camera data and photos to determine whether a driver committed a traffic infraction, and drivers are mailed a ticket.

The project will repave about 21 lane miles of roadway between the BNRR Bridge and Geiger Road and will be completed sometime this summer.

According to WSDOT, the agency plans to use more of the cameras throughout Eastern Washington. After launching the program with just one camera south of Tacoma last year, WSDOT has six operational cameras and will add four more in July.

“Slow down when you see a work zone – for your safety and for every person trying to do their job taking care of our roads,” Secretary of Transportation Julie Meredith said in a statement. “Protect them the way you’d want someone to protect you and your loved ones.”

According to WSDOT, prior to the camera’s usage, 60% of drivers sped in the portion of I-5 near Joint Base Lewis-McChord where it was deployed compared to 30% during the stricter enforcement period. Since last year, the State Patrol has issued 77,000 infractions from the cameras, with about 70,000 of those being first-time warnings.

“So far, about 10% of the infractions we see are repeat offenders,” Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said in a statement. “That’s more than 7,000 people who have not only received the fine, but who hopefully have heard the message – SLOW DOWN in our work zones, it will save lives.”

So far, the cameras have been used 800 times at around 50 job sites in Western Washington. Near Joint Base Lewis-McChord, signage warns drivers that the cameras are in use. WSDOT warns drivers to assume a worker is always in the construction area.

According to WSDOT, money collected from fines pays for the cost of the program, while extra money helps fund the State Patrol’s DUI and safety programs.

During the paving project, WSDOT warns that drivers will see reduced speed zones when approaching the work zone and lane closures. Drivers should be alert for milled pavement surfaces and vertical lane edges.