43-year-old man North Idaho man who died in ATV crash Saturday identified

A 43-year-old Oldtown, Idaho, husband and father of three died after he was thrown from the ATV he was riding just after midnight Saturday near Spirit Lake, according to Idaho State Police.

Bonner County Coroner Robert Beers identified the man as Dustin Schmit. Beers said in an email that Schmit died from blunt-force trauma and ruled Schmit’s death an accident.

Schmit was driving a 2007 Kawasaki ATV at about 12:05 a.m. near 170 That-A-Way Road north of Spirit Lake when he drove off the road and into the woods, police said in a news release. Schmit was thrown from the ATV and died at the scene.

ISP is investigating.

A GoFundMe for the Schmit family has raised $1,145 as of Wednesday afternoon. Schmit left behind a wife, three sons and a grandson, according to the fundraiser.

“It is with shattered hearts that we share the unexpected passing of Dustin following a tragic ATV accident,” the GoFundMe said. “His loss has left an unimaginable void in the lives of everyone who knew and loved him, especially his wife, Jamie, their sons Korben, Ethen, and Roguen, and his beloved new baby grandson, Josiah.”

The post said Schmit had a “wicked sense of humor” and a “quick wit that could make anyone laugh, even on their hardest days.”

“He was the kind of friend who never let you feel alone,” the post continued. “His door was always open, and he would give the shirt off his back to help someone he cared about. His loyalty, generosity, and kindness touched countless lives.”