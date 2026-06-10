Pesto gives crab cakes a fresh twist
I decided to give my usual Maryland-style crab cakes a fresh twist by incorporating a vibrant new flavor. A touch of pesto blended into the mayonnaise adds a bright note that complements the sweetness of the crab without overpowering it. Finished with a sprinkle of fresh basil, the cakes feel light, fragrant and perfect for warm weather.
I paired them with a colorful tomato and corn salad, for an easy, refreshing start-of summer dinner bursting with flavor and texture.
Pesto Crab Cakes
4 tablespoons reduced fat mayonnaise
2 tablespoons reduced-fat prepared pesto sauce
1 egg
¾ pound lump crabmeat cleaned and rinsed (or imitation crab meat)
2 tablespoons plain panko breadcrumbs
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Olive oil spray
2 tablespoons fresh basil leaves
2 slices whole wheat baguette
Mix mayonnaise and pesto sauce in small bowl and set aside. Drain crab meat and place in a large mixing bowl. Add the breadcrumbs, egg and half the mayonnaise pesto sauce mixture. Add salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Shape into 2 crab cakes about 4 inches in diameter. Heat a medium size skillet over medium high heat and spray with olive oil spray. Add the crab cakes and cook 4 minutes. Turn them over and cook another 4 minutes until golden brown. Place on the 2 dinner plates with the salad and spoon remaining sauce over each one. Sprinkle the fresh basil on top. Toast baguette slices and serve with the crab cakes.
Yield: 2 servings
Tomato and Corn Salad
2 cups washed, ready-to-eat salad
1 cup frozen corn kernels
1 cup plum tomatoes cut into 1/4-inch pieces
2 tablespoons reduced fat vinaigrette dressing
Divide salad between 2 dinner plates. Mix corn, tomatoes and vinaigrette together in a bowl and spoon over the lettuce leaves.
Yield: 2 servings