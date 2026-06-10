Pharaohs of the Pacific: When the beautiful game came to Gonzaga

By Allan Buluku For The Spokesman-Review

The beautiful game has always carried a kind of mysticism, the way a single stitched sphere can collapse continents into one shared breath. It is a sport that travels lightly yet binds fiercely, capable of turning strangers into compatriots and distant cities into familiar neighborhoods. But rarely does that transformation feel as vivid, as strangely intimate, as it does now in Spokane.

To watch the seven-time Africa Cup of Nations champions Egypt train on the immaculate turf of Gonzaga University’s Luger Field is to witness football’s global circuitry in motion. The Pharaohs, shaped by the ceaseless energy of Cairo, now move through their drills beneath Spokane’s broad skies and river-cooled air. It is an intersection of worlds that, on paper, share little. Yet on the pitch, they converse fluently, as if the sport itself were a universal dialect spoken without hesitation.

Spokane, the Lilac City, is a place defined by college basketball, by the roar inside the Kennel and the steady presence of a community that has long embraced competition as civic identity. Cairo, by contrast, is a metropolis of more than 20 million, a place where football is not merely adored but absorbed into daily life, debated in cafés, lived in the streets.

To see head coach Hossam Hassan directing his players against the backdrop of Eastern Washington’s pines and basalt ridges is visually arresting, a tableau that feels both improbable and perfectly natural. There is a beauty in this contrast, a tension that draws the eye and holds it.

Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Trezeguet, Mohamed El-Shenawy – players whose names carry the weight of a continent – are adjusting to a new environment, calibrating their footwork and timing their bursts of acceleration under the watchful eyes of fitness staff armed with biometric trackers. The air here is crisp, the sun gentler than the desert glare they know. The landscape offers a sanctuary, a place to prepare for the unforgiving demands of Group G, where Belgium, New Zealand and Iran await.

What makes this training camp truly compelling is how it strips the World Cup of its spectacle and returns it to its elemental form. Before the stadiums fill with tens of thousands, before the broadcasts stretch across time zones and stir the anxieties of millions, there is only the ball, the grass and the work.

The percussive thud of boots meeting leather echoes across Gonzaga’s campus, proof that excellence is not conjured under floodlights but built in repetition, in the steady accumulation of small, unseen moments.

Egypt’s presence in Spokane is doing something meaningful for the region’s soccer culture. For decades, the United States has been a frontier for the sport, growing, experimenting, building academies, nurturing a passionate subculture that has slowly pushed its way into the mainstream. Sessions like Wednesday’s open training accelerate that evolution. They turn curiosity into devotion, spectators into participants.

When the city of Spokane and Gonzaga announced a limited, lottery-based public viewing, the response was immediate and overwhelming. Families, youth teams, longtime fans and newcomers all clamored for a chance to witness a global powerhouse up close.

For a young player in the bleachers, watching Salah manipulate a ball in tight spaces or hearing El-Shenawy’s booming commands ripple across the field, the experience is transformative. It collapses the distance between aspiration and reality. It shows that greatness is not an abstraction but a living, breathing presence on the same turf where local high schoolers run drills.

This is how a region’s sporting identity evolves, gradually and then unmistakably. A child sees a hero in person. A coach reimagines a training session. A community begins to understand itself as part of the global game rather than a distant observer of it.

The 2026 World Cup, sprawling across three nations and expanded to 48 teams, is monumental in scale. But its true legacy will not be measured solely in ticket revenue or television metrics from Seattle, Vancouver or Los Angeles. It will be measured in the cultural footprints left behind in places like Spokane, cities that may not host matches but will host memories, ambitions and the early sparks of future careers.

The partnership between Gonzaga University, the city of Spokane and the Egyptian Football Association embodies the sport at its most generous. It dissolves borders, invites connection and turns a training ground into a meeting place of cultures. For a few weeks, Eastern Washington becomes a second home for Egyptian football, a place where North African passion meets Northwestern hospitality.

And when the Pharaohs finally step onto the World Cup stage, they will carry more than the hopes of millions in Cairo. They will carry a sliver of Spokane, the cheers from Luger Field, the children waving flags, the sense of welcome that greeted them far from home.

Long after the tournament ends, the kids who watched them train under Spokane’s summer sun will still be out on local pitches, chasing the echoes of that afternoon. They will remember the day the world came to Gonzaga, and the game felt larger, closer and more wondrous than ever. In that memory, something lasting takes root, something that will outlive the final whistle.