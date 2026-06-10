Seahawks’ Jaxon Smith-Njigba gets corrected trophy and a new award

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

RENTON — Maybe it’s because there is so much good in Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s life these days that he’s feeling in such a forgiving mood.

The trophy the league sent him in May for the award he received in February as the league’s Offensive Player of the Year that spelled Oefensive instead of Offensive and also THEYEAR as one word?

All is fine now that Smith-Njigba received a correct one a few days ago.

“Yeah, we checked it (and) everybody cleared it, Smith-Njigba said with a smile Tuesday following the Seahawks’ first of three minicamp practices this week. “I had the whole team read it, make sure it was right, and it’s good, solid.”

And the slight by Druski to try to make a joke out of mispronouncing his name when it was announced he had won that award at the NFL Honors ceremony in February? Water under the bridge now, Smith-Njigba said.

When Smith-Njigba exposed the typos on the award via social media he said he wanted “to expose” the league and that it was “getting disrespectful.”

Tuesday, he said any ill will is in the past.

“You know, the Super Bowl it’s a lot, and a lot of things are thrown at you and I tried my best to stay focused and stuff like that on the game, of course,” Smith-Njigba said. “But now I have no feelings no ways toward the NFL, (commissioner) Roger (Goodell) or Druski. So I’ll just take my trophy and accolades and all that stuff and chill at home.”

What he may need to do in his free time is clear off space for even more awards.

On Tuesday, he learned that he had been named as one of Time magazine’s Top 100 Most Influential People in Sports. In a piece on why JSN was included the magazine noted “in March, Seattle signed him to a four-year, $168.6 million contract extension — more than $120 million is guaranteed — making him the highest-paid wide receiver in NFL history.”

Smith-Njigba said he was still trying to “grasp” the enormity of such an award.

“It’s an honor,’’ he said. “I believe if I’m going to be an influencer I want to influence in the right way and that’s with my faith and how I treat people being in the building (the Seahawks’ practice facility in Renton), outside of the building, in the community. So it was awesome to see that today.”

Smith-Njigba’s contract included a reported signing bonus of $36.8 million, putting him in rarefied financial air at just 24 years old.

He said he doesn’t plan to let the money change him.

Smith-Njigba said he has had “no splurges” and is mostly “making sure I understand what’s going on and how much I’m getting and all that. Really, my lifestyle is great. I’m comfortable where I’m at. So I don’t need anything to really change that. … I’m a simple man, that’s what I’m really trying to say. I love to play ball, love to be here, love to go home and chill.”

Getting the contract completed before the start of the offseason program means Smith-Njigba can take part in drills without any questions of his future.

“We got it done early, and for me that was awesome,” he said. “That was really good for me to just be here with the guys and focused on what’s next. So I definitely appreciate them for doing that.”

So what is next for Smith-Njigba after a season in which he set franchise records with 119 catches for 1,793 yards, the latter total also the eighth-best in NFL history?

Those numbers figure to make Smith-Njigba an even bigger target of defenses in 2026 than he became as last season wore on and his stats piled up.

Smith-Njigba is confident there is more that can be done, citing having another year to work with quarterback Sam Darnold, a full season working with receivers Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed (the latter of whom arrived via trade in November) and tweaks to the system made by first-year offensive coordinator Brian Fleury, who replaced Klint Kubiak after he was named as head coach of the Raiders.

“It’s always attacking, getting bigger, faster, stronger,” he said. “And that second-year growth with Sam and the team and playing off Sheed and Coop and just evolving in that way.”

Smith-Njigba and Darnold had a strong connection from the start last season — he had 100 or more yards receiving in six of the first eight games and eight of the first 11 — which might cause some to wonder how much faster of a start they can get off to this year.

Smith-Njigba said there’s room for growth, saying that going into year two: “We really understand each other on the field and I understand what he needs from me, so just to take another step forward is just something that I always love and look forward to.”

What he says isn’t a question is staying motivated despite the accolades, a Super Bowl ring and life-changing contract.

“Really the process, honestly,” he said of what keeps him motivated. “What I said last year — process over results — that’s something that we live by and something that I want to perfect and grow as a player and as a person. The offseason is great each year just for me to learn and grow as a person and a player and there’s a lot of work to be done. So just understanding that and reaching for that goal is something that keeps me on track and motivated.”