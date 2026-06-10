Study has bold, new theory about Grand Canyon’s origins

By Doyle Rice USA Today

The spectacle left one president in awe: “In the Grand Canyon, Arizona has a natural wonder which is in kind absolutely unparalleled throughout the rest of the world,” President Theodore Roosevelt said in 1903.

“I shall not attempt to describe it, because I cannot. I could not choose words that would convey or that could convey to any outsider what that canyon is.”

Today, looking down at the Colorado River at the bottom of the canyon, the awesome views leave visitors in wonder at how and when it was created.

A study published April 16 in the journal Science provides one answer.

According to the study, the Colorado River – which did not always flow through the Grand Canyon region – may have begun to carve its path through it after an ancient lake overflowed roughly 5.6 million years ago.

According to the authors, while other mechanisms like groundwater flow or erosion may have played supporting roles, their findings suggest lake spillover was the primary process establishing the Colorado River’s course through the Grand Canyon.

But others say the study provides more questions than answers.

Karl Karlstrom of the University of New Mexico, an expert on the history of the Grand Canyon, said the timing, location and evidence for possible lake spillovers remain unknown.

“Thus, the key details of the proposed spillover conclusion remain untested by data presented in their paper,” he said.

What’s new about this study?

According to study coauthor Ryan Crow of the U.S. Geological Survey, a long-standing question has been: Where did the Colorado River go before it flowed through Grand Canyon?

He said scientists have long known that the river existed in western Colorado 11 million years ago and that it did not exit the Grand Canyon until after 5.6 million years ago.

“But until now, we knew almost nothing about where it was during the intervening time,” Crow said in an email to USA Today. “Now we know that it flowed into the Bidahochi basin (a geologic depression in northeastern Arizona that once held large ancient lakes) during this time before spilling through what would become Grand Canyon.”

What’s the main takeaway from this study?

“Our study was motivated by an interest to test the idea that a Colorado River-fed lake existed east of the Grand Canyon and that spillover or overflow from that lake led to or at least contributed to the creation of the Grand Canyon,” Crow said.

The results showed that starting about 6.6 million years ago, the sand in the lake deposits started to have a clear Colorado River signature, indicating the river flowed into the lake.

How did the Grand Canyon get its start?

Crow said it’s now clear that this Colorado River-fed lake must have played a major role in the formation of the Grand Canyon and the birth of the Colorado River system, likely pooling east of the canyon before spilling through what would become the Grand Canyon establishing its course.

About 2 million years later, the lake no longer existed, and the Colorado River system was fully born, having integrated all the way to the sea, he said.

“Although parts of Grand Canyon may have been partially carved by other river systems, it was the Colorado River that linked them together,” Crow said.

The study also highlights that the Colorado River today is much different from the system that carved the canyon.

“We are increasingly understanding that the river system integrated by linking together a series of closed basins through downward processes where each basin filled and then spilled into the next,” Crow said.

Doyle Rice is a national correspondent for USA Today, with a focus on weather and climate.