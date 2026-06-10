Teen says he shot and killed mother’s boyfriend on South Hill after boyfriend choked her

A 16-year-old boy shot his mother’s boyfriend after the boyfriend choked her Sunday on the South Hill, according to court documents.

The teen called 911 about 5:20 a.m. to report that Christopher D. Drumgoole was choking the teen’s mom at a home at 4011 E. 23rd Ave. and that he had to save her, so he shot Drumgoole, according to search warrant documents filed Tuesday in Spokane County Superior Court.

Drumgoole, 40, died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. The office ruled his death a homicide.

Officers responded and detained the teen outside the front of the home, court records show. A police sergeant reported the teen made several “excited utterances,” like “my life is over” and that Drumgoole was “choking his mom.”

Officers found Drumgoole in a bedroom unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head and blood on the floor. They gave Drumgoole CPR before medics arrived and started treating him. He was pronounced dead about 5:37 a.m.

Police found a handgun inside the doorway of the bedroom on the floor. Several bullet holes and casings were in the bedroom, according to court documents.

The mother, who is 36, told detectives she was strangled, and police noted injuries consistent with strangulation. She also had a “significant bruise” on her chin and a bruise above her right eye. She appeared to have dried blood on her lip, police wrote.