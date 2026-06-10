The game of a lifetime: A ball, a breath, a billion World Cup dreams | Commentary

By Allan Buluku For The Spokesman-Review

The air around Mexico City will on Thursday night reverberate with awe when the co-hosts’ Edson Álvarez and South Africa’s Ronwen Williams meet at the toss, striking the flint to ignite the largest FIFA World Cup the world has ever seen.

It’s about thoroughbred soccer superstars crossing swords for glory, a 48-team constellation burning bright against the backdrop of a fractured world, and a planet polarized by partisan politics and weighed down by economic dread.

It’s about a billion souls of every age, race, gender, and creed, gathering like pilgrims in neon-lit pubs, heaving fan zones, cramped living rooms, and dusty village watch-alongs, all baptized in the secular grace of the beautiful game. A billion hearts syncing to the same drumbeat, a billion eyes widening at the same moment of magic.

It’s about a grand bash staged in the Northern Hemisphere’s summer and the Southern Hemisphere’s winter, vertical and horizontal equinoxes colliding in midair, time zones folding over each other like restless waves, every traveler wondering what time it is back home.

It’s about the honor, the heartbeat, the cup of life, and the sacred joy of a shared embrace. The sudden magic of hugging a stranger in the stands, everyone temporarily rescued by the great safety valve of sport. For 90 minutes, the world becomes a single, fragile, hopeful family.

It’s about anthems and goals, triumph and tragedy, talent and toil, stories of valor and stories of heartbreak, the difference between victory and loss, the difference of a lifetime. The kind of difference that rewrites childhoods, reshapes nations, and turns ordinary men into legends.

It’s about the thunderclap of a free-kick, the gasp after a missed penalty, the sorcery of a dribble, the calamity of a defensive slip, the fury of a refereeing blunder, the chaos of a VAR freeze-frame, and a host nation whispering a desperate Hail Mary to the footballing gods. Every stadium a cathedral, every match a sermon.

It’s about Ousmane Dembélé trying to outrun his own shadow to remain the world’s best, Lamine Yamal hoping his youthful spark can eclipse him, Lionel Messi seeking to reclaim his eternal crown, Cristiano Ronaldo laying siege to the palace gates one last time, and Neymar desperate to heal his wounds just to dance at the ball.

It’s about Erling Haaland chasing the Golden Boot with a Viking’s hunger, Harry Kane arriving in red-hot majesty, Kylian Mbappé plotting to outpace them both, Vinícius Júnior knocking fiercely on the door of immortality, and Mohamed Salah carrying the heavy, hopeful heart of the African charge.

It’s about Virgil van Dijk keeping a towering vigil for the Oranje, William Saliba standing as a colossus in the French brigade, Gabriel Magalhães anchoring the Seleção, Rúben Dias marshaling the Portuguese ramparts, and Achraf Hakimi remaining the immovable rock of the Atlas Lions.

It’s about Bukayo Saka conducting a midfield orchestra with elegant precision, Jamal Musiala pulling puppet strings in the center, Pedri weaving geometric triangles to starve the opposition of possession, Mohammed Kudus acting as the choir master of the African rhythm, and Bruno Fernandes spearheading a band of wounded brothers.

It’s about David Raya eyeing the Golden Gloves with predatory focus, Alisson Becker vowing to deny him, Jordan Pickford under royal pressure to save the King, Thibaut Courtois shouldering the destiny of Belgium, Emiliano Martínez praying for lightning to strike twice, and Mike Maignan going directly for the jugular.

It’s about Carlo Ancelotti bringing his diplomatic Midas touch to Brazil, Didier Deschamps commanding the French battalion with steel, Thomas Tuchel embarking on a high-stakes suicide mission with England, Lionel Scaloni replaying his tango of magic with Argentina, Mauricio Pochettino lifting the heavy hopes of a soccer-waking America, and Ronald Koeman staying coolly at the helm of the Flying Dutchmen.

It’s about a game that builds bridges where empires fail, that calls for peace in a chaotic world, that hushes the guns in the war zones, coaxes warring factions to shake hands, and turns ordinary men into timeless heroes. Football, the last great global language.

It’s about the roar that rises from nowhere, the kind that feels older than civilization, older than language, older than fear.

It’s about the tiny miracles, a perfect first touch, a last-ditch tackle, a fingertip save, that tells us the world still contains wonder.

It’s about the way football turns strangers into storytellers, each of us guarding a private mythology of goals, heroes, and heartbreaks.

It’s about 39 days of pure, unadulterated adrenaline, of partying and passion, hot dogs and pizza, smoky BBQ spreads and crispy chicken wings, backyard burgers, and an endless, flowing river of beer … beer … beer.

It’s about the frantic carnival of fun and fans, the morning-after headaches and hangovers, the creative sick-leaves and desperate call-outs, the white lies told, the sketchy loans taken, and the glorious, unemployable risk of getting sacked, all for the love of the game.

And then, at last, it begins.

Allan Buluku is a former sports editor of the Daily Nation, one of Africa’s largest newspapers, where he led the paper’s coverage across three FIFA World Cups.