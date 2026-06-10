This day in history: Spokane’s Secret Service agent said he didn’t listen to speeches. Inmate escaped and jailed the jailer

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Spokane Chronicle interviewed “Bob” (not his real name), a U.S. Secret Service agent based in the Spokane field office.

“Many times, the Spokane-based Secret Service agents have had to grab their agency-issue .357 magnum handguns, their badges, special agency lapel identifying pins, a radio and dash for the airport,” said the Chronicle.

“Bob” had flown to 12 cities all across the U.S. in an eight-day period.

Why? Because he was accompanying and protecting Republican presidential candidate Ronald Reagan.

“Bob” and the other agents went beyond “wading into crowds or standing watch during a political speech.” They also performed advance security work and manned operations bases for each presidential contender.

“Bob,” at one point, worked a rodeo in Miles City, Montana, where candidate Frank Church was making a speech.

“I never listen to the speeches, said “Bob.” “We can’t do that and have our mind on our work.”

From 1926: Lee Mohr, an inmate convicted on federal liquor charges, escaped from the Kootenai County jail in Coeur d’Alene after turning the tables on the deputy sheriff.

The deputy ended up locked in the jail, while Mohr ran out the door and escaped into the night.

It occurred when the deputy was locking the inmates into their cells for the night. Mohr made a spring for cell door, and “pulled down the big lever” which locked it from the inside.

“It was some time before Deputy Williams released himself and spread the alarm,” said the Spokane Daily Chronicle.