Tommy Hopfe knocks in go-ahead run in eighth, Spokane Indians edge Eugene 10-9 | NWL baseball

EUGENE – The Spokane Indians rallied for two runs in the eighth inning Wednesday and defeated the first-place Eugene Emeralds 10-9 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at PK Park .

The Indians (24-35) were down 9-8 entering the eighth. Catcher Juan Castillo tripled and scored on a double by Kelvin Hidalgo to tie it, then Tommy Hopfe followed with a single off reliever Austin Strickland to push across the go-ahead run.

Reliever Nathan Blasick (6-2) allowed a couple of runs in the seventh inning, but held Eugene (40-19) scoreless in the eighth and ninth to earn the win.

Castillo finished 3-for-4 with two runs Kevin Fitzer and Jack O’Dowd both hit three-run home runs and Max Belyeu added a solo shot. The Indians scored all but one of their runs in he sixth, seventh and eighth innings.

Spokane starting pitcher Bryson Hammer allowed three runs on seven hits and a walk with three strikeouts over five innings. He threw 82 pitches, 53 for strikes.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.