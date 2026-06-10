What to stream: Catch up with stars of ‘Off Campus’ before they enrolled at Briar U

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

It’s only been a few weeks since its premiere date, and the Prime Video series “Off Campus” is a full-blown phenomenon. Following in the steps of “Heated Rivalry” – in that both series are based on popular romance novels and feature hockey – “Off Campus” follows the ups and downs of the love lives of a college hockey team for the fictional Briar University.

The first season, streaming on Prime Video now, features the love story of Garrett (Belmont Cameli) and Hannah (Ella Bright), while Season 2, now shooting, will showcase supporting characters Dean (Stephen Kalyn) and Allie (Mika Abdalla), while introducing Grace (newly cast India Fowler), a love interest for Logan (Antonio Cipriano), interweaving the books in the series written by Elle Kennedy.

But if you’ve already watched and rewatched “Off Campus,” read the books and rewatched “Heated Rivalry” and “The Summer I Turned Pretty” (another Prime Video romance phenomenon), perhaps you’d like to branch out with the cast? They’re all experienced actors, and so if you’re interested in what they were up to before enrolling at Briar U, here’s your streaming syllabus.

“Off Campus” is a major breakout for star Cameli, but he’s been working for years. Last year, he co-starred in the horror flick “Until Dawn,” based on the video game, a gonzo time-loop haunted house film, alongside Odessa A’zion (he even helped with her “Marty Supreme” audition while on set in Europe). Stream “Until Dawn” on Netflix, but if horror is too gnarly, check out his turn in the coming-of-age teen romance “Along for the Ride,” also on Netflix.

Abdalla has gone viral for her memorable dance to J.Lo’s “On the Floor” in the show, and she and co-star Kalyn even narrated a story for the audio erotica app Quinn. But her first major role was starring in the Hulu original movie “Sex Appeal” (2022) as a perfectionist student trying to straight-A her way into sexual experience, and she was also stand-out in the ‘90s-set coming-of-age dramedy “Snack Shack” (2024). Stream “Sex Appeal” on Hulu and rent “Snack Shack” on all digital platforms.

Cameli’s scene partner Ella Bright, who plays Hannah, is a newcomer, but she’s been working in England, where she was raised, since childhood. She’s been in seven seasons of the series “Malory Towers,” about a group of girls at a boarding school in Cornwall in the lat 1940s, and also played young Kate Middleton on “The Crown.” Watch “Malory Towers” on Hoopla or BYU TV (yes, from the university) and “The Crown” on Netflix.

Kalyn charmed audiences as Dean Di Laurentis, the playboy with a heart of gold, and the Canadian actor has real hockey skills honed from playing the sport growing up. You would have seen him in previous Prime Video series “Gen V” (a spinoff of “The Boys”) and “Cruel Intentions” (based on the ‘90s movie). Stream both on Prime Video.

And yes, that is Nurse Mateo from “The Pitt” cooking up tasty meals in the hockey house kitchen. Jalen Thomas Brooks co-stars as Tucker in “Off Campus,” the teammate who loves to cook – though he can rip a decent country karaoke tune too. His love story will be coming soon enough, but if you need more Jalen to tide you over, catch up with “The Pitt” on HBO Max, or catch the Eli Roth seasonal slasher “Thanksgiving,” streaming on Hulu.

An actor who notably didn’t sing in “Off Campus” is probably the one most qualified to – Antonio Cipriano has a Broadway background (“Jagged Little Pill”), but his Logan did more yearning than belting in the series. Catch his singing on YouTube, or check him out in the musical series “A Week Away,” about a Christian summer camp, streaming on faith-based streaming service Angel. On the other end of the spectrum, he also co-starred in the series “Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin” on HBO Max.

Finally, though she hasn’t appeared on the series yet, catch up with new co-star India Fowler, who will be playing Logan’s love interest Grace in Season 2. She’s appeared in “Fear Street: Prom Queen” on Netflix and in the spy series “The Agency” on Paramount+.