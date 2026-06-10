Woman accused of hitting, killing pedestrian in north Spokane

A 40-year-old woman was driving impaired when she hit and killed a pedestrian who stopped in the road with her dogs early Wednesday morning in north Spokane, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Kaylee M. Peters was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide.

The sheriff’s office believes Peters was traveling east in a Toyota Camry on West Price Avenue toward Division Street about 1 a.m. when she struck a woman. The dogs ran away and were reportedly uninjured.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital where she died. Peters reported the incident and remained at the scene.

Deputies suspected Peters was impaired at the time of the crash and conducted voluntary field sobriety evaluations, the sheriff’s office said. A deputy, who is a drug recognition expert, also evaluated Peters.

Through the evaluations and investigation, deputies suspected Peters of being impaired and booked her into the Spokane County Jail. The sheriff’s office also obtained a sample of Peters’ blood for later testing.

Peters appeared Wednesday in Spokane County Superior Court and remained in jail Wednesday evening on a $150,000 bond. She is scheduled for an arraignment Tuesday.

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the name of the pedestrian.