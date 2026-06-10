WSU bolsters class of 2027 with commitments from two defenders, one from in-state

PULLMAN – Washington State has added a pair of defenders to its future.

The Cougars secured two prep commitments on Wednesday, one from in-state linebacker Nate Obasanjo and one from cornerback Noah Clark, good for the 11th and 12th members of WSU’s class of 2027. The Cougs beat out Pac-12 foes past and present for each.

BREAKING: Inglewood (Calif.) DB Noah Clark committed to Washington State and went in-depth on why he chose the Cougars



“It felt like home, I love the staff and can’t wait to get going.”



Intel: https://t.co/2Hcv41mLTS pic.twitter.com/rt1X28degq — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) June 10, 2026

A three-star prospect from Inglewood, California, Clark took his official visit to Pullman in late May. He turned down offers from Utah, Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, UNLV and New Mexico to join the Cougars’ class of 2027, which now includes six defenders. During his junior season at Inglewood High last fall, Clark piled up 92 total tackles (one for loss), one sack and three interceptions, which he returned for a total of 72 yards. He also broke up seven passes and forced one fumble.

Clark, listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, visited UNLV last weekend and has a visit to Boise State scheduled for next weekend. The Cougars are in a good spot to hold on to Clark, but earlier in the week, they saw three-star WR Malachi Garlington flip to Oregon after a four-day commitment to WSU. They would do well to avoid a similar fate with Clark, who has some positional flexibility, also playing nickel and safety.

Clark’s full list of offers included Georgia State and FCS clubs Sacramento State and Delaware State.

For his part, Obasanjo is a native of Seattle, where he plays linebacker for Mount Rainier. Listed at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, Obasanjo also fielded offers from Utah, Colorado State, San Diego State, UNLV, New Mexico and Idaho.

Des Moines (Wash.) Mount Rainier linebacker Nate Obasanjo has committed to Washington State https://t.co/nXlNFeqPvf pic.twitter.com/it72COLJlw — Brandon Huffman (@BrandonHuffman) June 10, 2026

Obasanjo is the second Washington prospect in WSU’s class of 2027, joining Anacortes quarterback Ryan Harrington, who announced his commitment in late April. With those two on the hook for the Cougars – and with a few other prospects scheduled to visit Pullman later this month – it’s clear that head coach Kirby Moore and assistants are making an effort to reestablish a recruiting footprint in their home state.

Obasanjo visited WSU last weekend, becoming one of a host of recruits to make their visits to Pullman in June, which has become a busy month for the Cougars. In the last 10 days alone, coaches have earned a flurry of commitments.

WSU’s updated class of 2027:

• Nate Obasanjo, S/LB, Mount Rainier HS (Seattle)

• Noah Clark, 3-star CB, Inglewood HS (Inglewood, California)

• Tomas Dixon, WR, San Joaquin Memorial HS (Fresno, California)

• Jettson Gillam, TE, Mountain View HS (Bend, Oregon)

• Colton Richter, 3-star DE, Shadow Ridge HS (Las Vegas, Nevada)

• Adrian Barnett, ATH, the King’s Academy (Sunnydale, California)

• Owen Yurosek, TE, Bakersfield HS (Bakersfield, California)

• Ryan Harrington, 3-star QB, Anacortes HS (Washington)

• Josiah Rand, 3-star LB, Chaminade HS (West Hills, California)

• Marquez Wimberly, 3-star RB, Nazareth HS (Nazareth, Pennsylvania)

• Lopeti Malupo, 3-star DL, Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco)

• EJ Coleman, 3-star ATH, Folsom HS (Folsom, California)