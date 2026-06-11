10 under $10 for the week of June 12-14

1 Pride Exhibition – This exhibition highlights artists from Spokane’s LGBTQ+ community and showcases a wide range of creative voices and mediums. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. Admission: Free.

2 Spokane Corvette Club Open Car Show – Canned food and monetary donations benefitting Second Harvest. 9 a.m.-noon. Saturday. 402 N Perry St. Admission: Free; donations encouraged.

3 33 Artists Market: Manito Art Festival – A art market featuring local artists selling their art, handmade goods, and more. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday. Manito Park, 1702 S. Grand Blvd. Admission: Free.

4 Line Dance – A class designed for all ages and levels of ability. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

5 Spokane Pride Festival and Parade – Spokane’s 35th Pride Festival and Parade, featuring multiple stages, hundreds of performers, vendors, annual “Two Spirit Powwow,” beverage gardens, and more. 5-9 p.m. Friday and noon-6 p.m. Saturday. Gesa Pavilion, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

6 Night Market and Street Fair – Featuring local artisans, street food, community activities, and dancing. 4-5 p.m. Friday. 508 E Riverside Ave. Admission: $3.

7 Casa Cano Farms Spring Plant Sale – Shop from an array of vegetables, herbs and annual flower starts as well as hanging baskets, potting mix, compost and seeds. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Casa Cano Farms, 12210 S. Madison Road. Valleyford. Admission: Free.

8 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant board games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

9 Emerson-Garfield Farmers Market – Shop from variety of local vendors selling organic produce, honey, baked goods, and flowers whilst listening to live music. 3-7 p.m. Friday. Emerson Park, 1116 W. Alice Ave. Admission: Free.

10 Spokane Farmers Market – Find seasonal, local produce, flowers, wild caught seafood, farm raised meats, artisan cheeses and baked goods and more. 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. Coeur d’Alene Park, Second Avenue and Chestnut Street. Admission: Free.