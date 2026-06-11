Ask the doctors: HIPAA gives you the right to see your medical records

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Dear Doctors: My cardiologist refused when I asked to see my echocardiogram. The test was normal, but I find imaging tests fascinating and wanted to understand what they showed. Are patients out of line if they want to review imaging tests with their doctors, even for normal results?

Dear Reader: You are absolutely entitled to view your test results. This includes laboratory tests, imaging studies, pathology reports, genetic test results and doctors’ notes. This goes beyond simple common sense. It’s protected by federal law. The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) gives patients the right to access their medical records.

Most often, patients see their test results when getting information about a disease or condition. But we agree that reviewing normal findings can also be helpful. Your echocardiogram was more than just a thumbs-up for your heart health. It’s an important baseline for future tests and evaluations. And, as you point out, that kind of detail about the inside of our bodies is just plain interesting.

That echocardiogram would have shown you more than just how blood flows through your heart. You would also have seen the size and shape of your heart’s four chambers. You could watch them contract and relax. You could have seen the action of the heart valves as they were pushed open. You could see how they sprang closed in response to the rhythmic flow of blood through the heart. This very personal view of one of your most vital organs can shift your understanding of it from abstract (“Yes, I know I have a heart”) to protective (“I’ve seen my heart”).

Many health centers have begun using online portals to centralize medical data. This can make communication between a patient and their medical care providers faster and easier. This often includes access to test results. Sometimes you might even get results before the physician calls to discuss them. When this form of communication is not available, or when patients want a personalized explanation, patients are within their rights to schedule a follow-up appointment. This can be with a nurse, nurse practitioner or physician assistant, particularly if test results were normal and the meeting is educational.

As practicing doctors, we understand how even a brief five-minute detour during an office visit can add to the cascade of time pressure. That said, if a patient has made the request to see their test results more than once and has repeatedly been brushed off, that’s useful information. The relationship between a patient and their physician is complex. You want your doctor to be good at their job. You also need them to meet more than just your physical needs. Patients must feel comfortable enough to be fully candid about symptoms, concerns and lapses in treatment. That depends on communication and trust. When that isn’t happening, it’s entirely appropriate to respond as you did. You can seek out a provider whose style is a better match.

Send your questions to askthedoctors@mednet.ucla.edu.