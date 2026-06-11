Bryan Woo roughed up in Mariners’ loss in Baltimore

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

BALTIMORE – Bryan Woo’s woes on the road resurfaced Thursday night, and the Mariners’ All-Star right-hander said he’s been searching for solutions.

“I’m getting pretty tired of trying to come up with reasons or excuses or superlatives,” Woo said after allowing all seven runs in a 7-5 loss to the Orioles on Thursday. “I’m just tired of sucking. It is what it is. I don’t know. Like I said, I don’t have the answers. I’m looking for them.”

Woo surrendered seven hits and seven earned runs over five innings, matching his season high in runs allowed.

In seven starts on the road, he has a 1-5 record with a 5.93 ERA, with 29 earned runs allowed in 44 innings.

In six home starts, he is 4-0 with a 2.37 ERA.

He was pretty critical of himself postgame.

“I put myself in some bad counts and some bad leverage positions,” he said. “… If I had the answers, I wouldn’t be still in this position. I wish I had better answers for you guys. I just, I don’t know.”

Colton Cowser and Pete Alonso homered off Woo in the decisive third inning, turning the Mariners’ 1-0 lead into a 6-1 deficit.

The Orioles (33-37) batted through the lineup in the inning, recording five hits and one walk.

Of the eight balls they put in play in the third, seven were considered a hard hit of 95 mph or greater, and four were greater than 99.6 mph.

Alonso had the hardest hit of the game, hammering a first-pitch sweeper that Woo left over the heart of the plate and sent it out to left field at 110.6 mph with a projected distance of 439 feet, for a two-run homer.

The Mariners did respond immediately with four runs in the top of the fourth, batting through the lineup themselves and pulling within 6-5 on Julio Rodríguez’s two-out, opposite-field single off O’s starter Kyle Bradish to drive in rookie Colt Emerson from second base.

Emerson was back in the lineup at shortstop after missing the previous three games with back spasms.

After a Randy Arozarena walk, Luke Raley hit a two-run homer out to right field, his team-leading 14th.

Dom Canzone followed with a solo blast to right field, the first time the M’s have had back-to-back homers this season.

Cole Young, the Mariners’ 22-year-old second baseman, led off the game with his first career leadoff homer, making him the third-youngest player in franchise history to do so. Rodríguez (seven times) and Spike Owen (once) were the only players younger than Young to hit a leadoff homer, per MLB research.

Brash out for ‘a while’

One day after one of the Mariners’ best relievers landed back on the injured list, manager Dan Wilson acknowledged Matt Brash (right lat strain) will be sidelined for much longer than his most recent stint on the IL.

“It’s going to be a while,” Wilson said Thursday afternoon. “He won’t be able to throw for a while.”

Brash flew back to Seattle for further evaluation with the team’s medical staff. From there, he’s scheduled to head to Arizona to formally begin his recovery process at the team’s facility there.

Brash, 28, landed on the IL May 1 with right lat inflammation and returned May 20.

The club has described his new issue as a lat strain, suggesting a more serious muscle injury. No specific timetable has been announced.

No two injuries are exactly the same, but it’s worth noting that another Mariners reliever, Carlos Vargas, also has a right lat strain that has kept him out since late March. Vargas likely won’t be back until after the All-Star break.

The Mariners have lost two key relievers, Brash and Cooper Criswell (right shoulder strain), to injuries this week in Baltimore.

“You feel for both Matty and Cris,” Wilson said. “Those are obviously two guys that we lean on quite a bit. Injuries are part of the game, and we’re going to have to adapt and overcome them.”