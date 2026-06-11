Christopher Cross to bring ‘80s hits to Spokane Tribe Casino

From staff reports

Singer-songwriter Christopher Cross is coming to Spokane to celebrate a career spanning more than four decades, a slew of awards and 10 million records sold.

After signing to Warner Brothers in 1979, the San Antonio singer, songwriter and guitarist released his self-titled debut the same year. His soft pop-rock sound, featuring yacht rock influences, found immediate success. The album landed in the Billboard top 10 and has been certified five times platinum.

The record made history as the first in Grammy history to win “the big four” in 1980: Album of the Year, Best New Artist and Record of the Year as well as Song of the Year for “Sailing.”

In 1981, Cross and his song “Arthur’s Theme” won an Oscar for Best Original Song. The track was the theme song for the film “Arthur.”

Cross is also known for other songs such as “Ride Like the Wind,” “Never Be the Same,” “All Right,” “Think of Laura” and more.

Cross will perform at Spokane Tribe Casino on Friday. Tickets starting at $61.72 can be purchased through AXS.