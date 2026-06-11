Coors Light Tallerboy is sold out. Here’s when you can try again

By Anthony Thompson and Gabe Hauari USA TODAY

A limited-edition Coors Light collectible item has sold out. At least for now.

The beer brand’s limited-edition “Tallerboy” went on sale Thursday at 1 p.m. through shop.coorslight.com and, according to the website, sold out before 1:30 p.m. Coors Light said just 125 cans were available during Thursday’s online drop, with another 125 scheduled to be released June 18. Customers are limited to one purchase each while supplies last.

The oversized canister, unveiled earlier this week, is designed to hold three full-sized Coors Light cans at once. Coors Light is selling the Tallerboy for $30 as part of its marketing campaign tied to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

What is the Coors Light Tallerboy?





Most beer drinkers are familiar with a tallboy can, but Coors Light has taken the idea a step further.

The Tallerboy is a taller-than-a-tallboy canister that stores three regular Coors Light cans inside one oversized container. The company says the item is meant to keep beers cold while serving as a novelty collectible for soccer fans.

“The Tallerboy is everything ‘The Cooors Call’ stands for, brought to life in physical form,” Matt Carpenter, vice president of marketing at Coors Light, said in a news release.

The product builds on Coors Light’s “The Cooors Call” campaign featuring Argentine soccer announcer Andrés Cantor and his signature “GOOOOAL” call.

Coors Light isn’t the only Molson Coors brand rolling out soccer-themed merchandise.

Earlier this summer, Miller Lite introduced the limited-edition Miller Time MVP Matchball, an oversized soccer ball capable of holding up to 12 cans of beer. The collectible sold for $19.75, a nod to the year Miller Lite launched, and was released through a series of online drops ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.