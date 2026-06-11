Google in talks with Samsung to make part of next-gen chip, The Information reports

By Anhata Rooprai Reuters

Alphabet’s Google is in talks with Samsung Electronics to manufacture part of its next-generation artificial intelligence processor, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with ​the matter.

Google plans for TSMC to make the main computing part of the tensor processing unit, codenamed “Icefish”, while Samsung may produce ⁠a component that helps connect it to memory using its 2-nanometer production ‌technology, the report said.

The tech giant ​is working with chip firm MediaTek on the design, and “Icefish” is still in development, with mass production possible as early as 2028, the report said.

Landing the contract would mark ⁠a big win for Samsung’s push to ‌grow its contract ‌chip-manufacturing business. The 2nm process packs more power into smaller chips, potentially improving speed, power use ⁠and AI capabilities.

Samsung Electronics declined to comment, while Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. ‌Reuters could not independently ‌verify the report.

In April, Samsung said it expects to win more customers for chips manufactured using the advanced technology ⁠and was considering a second Texas plant to ​ramp up production. ⁠In July ​2025, it landed a $16.5 billion deal with Tesla to make AI chips using the process.

The report is the latest to suggest that Google is looking to ⁠reduce reliance on TSMC, which is trying to keep up with surging AI demand but could prove to be a bottleneck ⁠for the industry.

The Information reported on Monday that Google was in talks with Intel to manufacture more than three million TPUs in 2028.

Google’s in-house AI ⁠chips have emerged as an ‌alternative to Nvidia’s dominant graphics processors, with ​rising sales ‌of the TPUs becoming a growth driver for ​its cloud unit. It unveiled two new custom chips in April, designed for training AI models and inference.