‘I see myself in you’: Spokane’s Steve Gleason earns American Spirit Award

Spokane’s own Steve Gleason’s trophy case is well-stocked.

It’s no surprise that his athletic prowess as a safety for the New Orleans Saints and playing for Washington State University earned him sports-related accolades, including an induction in the team’s Hall of Fame. He’s also been recognized for his tireless advocacy for those living with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, a disease Gleason was diagnosed with in 2011. Such advocacy and perseverance himself earned him the rarely awarded Congressional Gold Medal in 2020.

On June 5, he was decorated with another honor, though not from a sports or healthcare entity. Gleason earned the American Spirit Award from the National World War II Museum in New Orleans, where he lives. The award is meant to recognize “The American Spirit,” given historically to a collection of military personnel, artists and politicians who exemplify courage and sacrifice.

Also accepting the award that night was 54-time Academy Award -nominee and composer John Williams, who wrote scores for “Saving Private Ryan,” “Schindler’s List” and the “Star Wars” saga. The award also went to the millions of women who entered the workforce during WWII while scores of men were serving overseas, known as Rosie the Riveters.

“When I think about the American spirit, I don’t think about perfection,” Gleason told the audience at the awards ceremony, his remarks delivered with his own voice from recordings made before he lost his ability to speak and using technology that tracks his eye movements to write words. “I think about ordinary people encountering extraordinary adversity. People who continue serving, exploring and loving.”

Diagnosed in 2011 with the terminal neuromuscular disease, the Spokane-born Gonzaga Prep alum progressively lost his ability to speak, move and breathe independently while his brain stays sharp. With his devoted wife, Michel Varisco Gleason, the couple founded Team Gleason that same year after learning what little research and resources were available to those living with ALS. The nonprofit has since provided more than $65 million in technology, care services and adventure experiences to others with ALS.

That speaks to his initiative and compassion for others, said Jeff Duncan, a sports reporter who covered Gleason on the Saints and eventually co-authored Gleason’s memoir in 2024.

“One of the first things he wanted to do when he was diagnosed, he started finding out just how little research and work had been done in that field, and he was blown away at the lack of progress they’ve made trying to find a cure, or more importantly, trying to help people afflicted with the disease,” Duncan said. “What did he immediately do? He forms a foundation that’s been life-changing, the most impactful ALS organization in the world.”

In attendance was his friend and fellow Gonzaga Prep alum U.S. Army colonel and NASA astronaut Anne McClain. The two Spokane notables ran in different crowds while in high school, Gleason two years older than McClain. Each in their respective spotlights, they learned they had a lot in common, McClain said in an interview Thursday. Both have a passion for advancing humanity as a collective and nurturing connections with those around them.

“One of the things that makes Steve strong is that he is OK sharing his weakness, no human is always strong and always inspirational,” she said. “When you watch his documentary, when you read his book, when you just hang out with him, he’s very open about his struggles, and you know it’s OK for us to admit a weakness.”

Gleason began his acceptance speech by thanking military personnel, including his veteran grandfather and grandmother, who worked at Boeing as a “real-life Rosie the Riveter.”

McClain also earned a nod for her 24-year career as a military pilot and a space-faring astronaut.

“Think about that for a moment,” he asked his New Orleans audience. “One perspective shaped by conflict on Earth. Another shaped by looking back at Earth from space.

“From orbit, the borders disappear. The divisions disappear. What remains is our shared home and our shared humanity. As I’ve heard Anne say, ‘We are all more alike than we are different,’ ” he said. “To me, that is the spirit we need most right now. Not the spirit of domination, but the courage to listen. Not the spirit of division, but the courage to say, ‘I see myself in you.’ ”

That feeling of unity despite perceived differences is something both Gleason and McClain advocate for.

McClain was proud to see her friend honored in such a fitting way, especially as a service member herself. Accomplishments like his, she said, almost make her feel like a “proud parent” and a reminder of what she chose to protect while in the Army.

“People say, ‘Thank you for your service’; I learned a long time ago, ‘Thank you for being worth protecting, thanks for making it worth the service,’ ” McClain said. “When I look at the past awardees of the American Spirit Award, it’s some people who served, and some people who make it worth serving.”