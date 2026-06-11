Knicks radio analyst Monica McNutt’s hot mic diss of Taylor Swift draws Swiftie ire

Monica McNutt attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12 in New York City. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images North America/TNS)

NEW YORK – Knicks lead analyst Monica McNutt was still getting blowback Monday after she was caught on a hot mic apparently questioning Taylor Swift’s team loyalty at Wednesday’s game.

Neither she nor fellow commentator Tyler Murray knew they were already on air.

“Is that Taylor Swift down there?” McNutt said as Murray squinted down at the stands and zoomed in to catch a photo of the pop superstar for his wife. McNutt did a virtual eyeroll at the attention.

“She’s not a Knicks fan,” McNutt said. “Get out of here, girl.”

Swift was courtside in “celebrity row” at Madison Square Garden to cheer New York’s team through Game 4 of the NBA Finals. She sat next to “Law & Order: SVU” star Mariska Hargitay and Haim sisters Alana and Este and sported a Knicks T-shirt punning “Stevie Knicks” on the front in a nod to her musical mentor. Celebrities abounded.

Swift, who may or may not plan to marry the Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce in the same venue come July 3, could have been scoping out her wedding site.

Either way, McNutt earned the wrath of the Swifties, many of them posting photos they said proved the singer’s longtime fealty to the team. The sports-savvy wondered how McNutt could have missed Swift’s longtime support, given the Knicks commentator’s expertise.

Others simply laid into her. Some questioned why McNutt had singled Swift out. Others said Swift had probably made more money for Disney, which owns a 72% stake in the sports network, than McNutt ever could. The X posts of the clip collectively went viral, garnering at least 10 million hits.

Swift herself has declared her fandom over the years, backed up with attendance at numerous games. As far back as 2014, just after she moved to New York City, Swift told Time she was “totally” a Knicks fan, no matter how well they performed. Among other reasons, she cited her experience singing at MSG’s Kids Talent Competition at halftime during a Knicks game at age “12 or 13.”

The Knicks won Wednesday’s game against the San Antonio Spurs, 107-106, after erasing their opponent’s 29-point lead in a historic comeback. They’ll face their first chance at a championship since 1973 when they play at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Saturday.