Puyallup Tribe to host first World Cup powwow

Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton The Seattle Times

TACOMA — The Puyallup Tribal flag waved overhead, while, on the ground, workers spent Monday afternoon setting up bleachers under a large white tent.

With the earthy redolence of fresh mulch in the air, the manicured grounds of the Puyallup Tribal Administration Offices were mostly quiet. But soon, that will change: Soccer spectators are expected to flock to the area, which will serve as the main Puyallup Tribal fan zone for the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

Then, the atmosphere will fill with the pop of firecrackers during the upcoming fireworks show and the spirited drumbeat of the powwow, an intertribal gathering that centers dancing and singing, later this month. The heady aromas of sweet and savory treats will waft from food trucks, and attendees’ Native regalia will beget an enchanting flurry of colors.

Though tourists are largely in town to watch their favorite teams compete in the international soccer tournament, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians are among several tribes that will throw celebrations of their own for the World Cup — and likely draw visitors from near and far.

The global sporting event is becoming an opportunity for cultural exchange.

We recognized a long time ago that a part of the efforts to share our culture, share our history, share our language outside of the Pacific Northwest are efforts that need to be made on a much more global stage,” said Amy McFarland, World Cup project director for the Puyallup Tribe.

While the Puyallup Tribe is the first Native American tribe to serve as an “official legacy supporter” of Seattle as a World Cup host city, others in Washington are also joining in the festivities tied to the soccer tournament that kicks off Thursday. The first match at Lumen Field will be held on Monday.

‘Generous people’

Sheets of rain fell outside the office windows of Bill Sterud, chairman of the Puyallup Tribe. Sporting a Seattle Sounders jersey, he explained in a Monday interview that his tribe is known as the generous and welcoming people.

He’s eager to show that tribal hospitality to the rest of the world during the World Cup events.

The celebration kicks off with a parade and fireworks show on Friday night. Coastal Protocol — a cultural tradition practiced by the Coast Salish peoples — is set for Thursday, June 18.

“Coastal Protocol takes place during every Canoe Journey, welcoming visiting Tribes to our shores,” according to a description of the event by SeattleFWC26, the local organizing committee for Seattle as a World Cup host city. “‍This year, in celebration of the historic World Cup, we will host a Protocol to symbolically celebrate the arrival of visiting nations.”

The powwow will be held from June 19 to June 21, and it’s free to the public. World Cup powwow is swatxʷixʷtxʷəd dxʷc’əlalikʷ səx̌əbali in the Lushootseed language.

“It’s the first World Cup powwow that’s ever been done, and it’s hit a national scale,” said McFarland, a Puyallup Tribal member. She’s heard from visitors who plan to travel domestically from as far as Florida and New York to attend.

Then, from June 26 to June 28, soccer shares the limelight with the Indigenous sport, stickball, when a tournament takes place.

Visitors will be shuttled to the site from the parking area at the Tacoma Dome.

Viewing parties are also scheduled throughout this month and into July. Commencement Bay Cannabis, a local brand of cannabis dispensaries owned by the tribe, will hold a “green-friendly” watch party for weed enthusiasts.

There’s much to the legacy of the Puyallup Tribe — economy, environment, health, culture and history among the relevant topics, according to the chairman — and Sterud hopes to begin to introduce it to others.

“Just come down and have a good time,” he said.

On the green lawn, Native retail vendors will sell apparel, jewelry, art and more. Food trucks will set up shop in the parking lot, and youth will be invited to play soccer on a mini pitch.

For now, community members are arranging gifts, weavers are putting the finishing touches on regalia and carvers are wrapping up their projects, McFarland said.

Because public perception often associates Native American culture with the tipi tents and buffalo of the Great Plains tribes, “we take the responsibility of sharing with the world what the Pacific Northwest coastlands are all about,” McFarland said.

Nearby, the staff at Emerald Queen Casino, which is owned and operated by the Puyallup Tribe, are steeling themselves for the rush of people.

“The world stage is coming to the market,” said CEO Yale Rowe in a phone interview Monday. “By default, EQC is right in the middle of it.”

Emerald Queen Casino has two properties in Pierce County: one in Fife and another in Tacoma.

International soccer fans and visiting tribal members are turning to the Emerald Queen Casino for accommodations. “We’re seeing a huge uptick in occupancy and interest for our hotel,” Rowe said.

He anticipates the busiest times will be match days and the days of the tribal events. The casino’s sportsbook will be open for wagers on the soccer games and host its own watch parties.

“It’s a daunting task when you think about what the World Cup means,” Rowe said. “This is the biggest sporting event in the world, and it’s in our backyard.”

‘Experience the richness of our region’

Other Coast Salish Tribes have preparations underway for the World Cup.

Headquartered in Suquamish, Kitsap County, the Suquamish Tribe plans to provide tribal police officers to help Seattle police with tournament security “because the World Cup games are being held on traditional Suquamish territory,” per the tribe’s website.

Tribal casinos plan to cater to tourists and spectators alike. In Washington, Native American tribes are the exclusive operators of casinos, and they hold the right to sports betting.

Auburn’s Muckleshoot Casino Resort — an enterprise by the Muckleshoot Indian Tribe — will host free tournament watch parties for the Seattle-based matches at Club Galaxy, a venue on the property, and Caesars Sportsbook, its sports betting venue.

And north of Seattle, Tulalip Resort Casino in Tulalip, Snohomish County, is ready to welcome guests.

“Being centrally located between Seattle and Vancouver, B.C., Tulalip Resort Casino is a draw for fans attending matches in either city,” said Kyle Gawthorp, executive director of marketing, in a statement Tuesday. It’s owned and operated by the Tulalip Tribes.

The casino floor was recently expanded to add over 70,000 square feet of gaming space, Gawthorp said, and DraftKings Sportsbook, its sports betting venue, will broadcast the soccer matches.

Gawthorp encourages those who want to learn more about the Tulalip Tribes’ culture and history to spend time at the Hibulb Cultural Center & Natural History Preserve.

“We’re excited to offer fans opportunities to experience the richness of our region, have some fun, and take in the excitement of matches, he said.