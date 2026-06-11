The Dead South to bring gothic bluegrass folk to Spokane

From staff reports

The Dead South will bring their variation of bluegrass folk to the Spokane Pavilion this weekend.

Founded in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, in 2012, the band is known for their lyrical storytelling, high-energy roots sound, old-school instrumentation and often Gothic themes.

In the early 2010s, the group found initial success through their dynamic live performances as well as their 2013 EP, “The Ocean Went Mad and We Were to Blame,” and their 2014 debut record, “Good Company.” Their latest record, “Chains & Stakes,” was released in 2024.

Songs by the Dead South include “In Hell I’ll Be in Good Company,” “Broken Cowboy,” “Banjo Odyssey,” “People Are Strange,” “Black Lung” and their 2025 single, “Joey.”

The Dead South will perform 7 p.m. Sunday at the Gesa Pavilion. General admission tickets can be purchased for $68.64 through AXS.