Trial starts for former Spokane NAACP leader accused of choking girlfriend

A former NAACP chapter vice president and his girlfriend were cruising in a limousine around Spokane, drinking and celebrating their Dec. 15 birthdays in 2020, shortly before the “vibe” changed, said Spokane County Deputy Prosecutor Tom Treppiedi.

Le’Taxione, also known as Ernest Carter, and his girlfriend made a few trips to the Spokane International Airport that night to pick up family members in town for the birthday festivities and brought them to their rooms at the Davenport Hotel. That’s where Treppiedi said Le’Taxione became angry and started accusing his girlfriend of various things.

Treppiedi said the limo driver eventually took the couple and their loved ones to a Spokane Valley Airbnb the girlfriend rented along the Spokane River to celebrate their birthdays.

Le’Taxione’s anger later spilled into violence as he bit his girlfriend on the lip, threw her to the floor and choked her, according to Treppiedi.

Le’Taxione’s attorney, Douglas Hughes, contends his client acted in self-defense that night and that the investigation was not handled properly.

Le’Taxione, who was vice president of Spokane’s NAACP chapter at the time, was arrested a few days later and has been incarcerated at the Spokane County Jail the last 5½ years awaiting trial on a felony second-degree assault domestic violence charge.

His wait ended this week as opening arguments in the trial started Wednesday.

If convicted, Le’Taxione, 61, faces life in prison without parole because the assault would constitute his third conviction for an offense deemed most serious, or third strike.

He was convicted of assaulting a police officer in 1983 in California. In 1990, he was convicted in Oregon of attempted murder with a firearm. Then in 1998, he was convicted of first-degree robbery in Pierce County. That third strike landed him in prison for life without parole.

But in 2016, he was granted clemency by Gov. Jay Inslee under the condition that he complete a work release program and comply with a variety of terms of supervision.

After his release, Le’Taxione became an activist focused on preventing gang violence.

In January 2021, the governor’s office began a review of potential violations of Le’Taxione’s release connected to the domestic violence charge and allegations that he was drinking. A Department of Corrections hearing officer found that he violated the terms of his release, according to documents from the governor’s office.

Opening arguments

Treppiedi told the jury the case is straightforward.

Le’Taxione was angry the night of Dec. 14, 2020, because he felt disrespected outside the Davenport and later took his aggressions out on his girlfriend, who was trying to keep her family safe.

Hughes aligned with Treppiedi in that the case was simple, but he said other details the prosecution put forth are “simply not true.”

He said the evidence will show Le’Taxione defended himself that night.

Hughes said the investigation was mishandled and even the most basic operational procedures were not followed. Without specifying, Hughes said obvious questions during the investigation were not asked and obvious leads were never followed.

He urged the jury to listen to testimony with an open mind and use common sense.

“Le’Taxione did not commit any crime … he merely acted in self-defense,” Hughes said.

Le’Taxione and his girlfriend split from each other at the rental as he showed his family around the house while she sat with her teen son on the couch. Treppiedi said she was worried about what the night had in store because the “vibe” was still off.

Treppiedi argued she was right to worry because Le’Taxione then came into the room upset and frantic about losing his keys. She looked for the keys without any luck as Le’Taxione grew angrier.

She then went into the bathroom to collect her thoughts and was upset her birthday was not panning out how she wanted.

She went back into the living room where Le’Taxione was shouting at her son and “posturing” toward him as if he was going to hit him, according to Treppiedi.

He said the girlfriend felt she needed to protect her son, so she stepped in between the two.

Le’Taxione responded by biting her face and throwing her to the ground as she hit her head on the coffee table, Treppiedi said. Le’Taxione continued to beat her and made threats to her, saying, “I’m a crip,” according to Treppiedi, while also calling her a derogatory name.

He said Le’Taxione eventually got on top of her and choked her to the point of almost passing out. Her daughter came into the room to try to intervene.

Treppiedi said the daughter’s puppy also ran over to the commotion, and Le’Taxione struck the dog, eventually getting the dog to retreat. Le’Taxione then threw his girlfriend’s daughter to the side as she tried to get him off her mother.

The girlfriend was eventually able to get away and left the house in shock, trying to process what happened, Treppiedi said.

Treppiedi said she did not report the incident to police immediately because she was embarrassed and afraid, and instead reported the incident two days later. A deputy who took her report noted bruising on her face, neck and legs, according to court documents.

Le’Taxione was arrested the day after she reported the incident.

Motions, attorney changes and alleged prejudice

Motions and several changes in defense attorneys pushed trial dates back over the past 5½ years.

In a March 2023 court filing, Le’Taxione argued that racial bias in the prosecutor’s office, police prejudice and pretrial publicity made it impossible for him to get a fair trial in Spokane County.

In seeking a change of venue, Le’Taxione argued the Spokane County Prosecutor’s Office has a history of racial disparities in charging decisions that suggest Prosecutor Larry Haskell agrees with the public racist statements of his wife, on whose behalf Haskell has publicly apologized.

He also argues there was prejudice in how the assault was reported and investigated after then-Spokane police Chief Craig Meidl and his wife, Spokane police Captain Tracie Meidl, were called by then-NAACP President Kiantha Duncan. In addition, Le’Taxione’s then-attorney Rob Cossey alleged media coverage of his client’s arrest would bias a potential jury.

Cossey filed the motion at Le’Taxione’s direction.

Treppiedi argued in response that Le’Taxione’s motion on prejudice did not challenge the facts of the case or his criminal history. He wrote that a defendant’s criminal history is public record and that Haskell was not involved in the charging decision in Le’Taxione’s case.

“My office does not go into the community, or any specific demographic, in Spokane County and drag someone in for charging,” Treppiedi wrote. “We respond to crime referrals based on calls for help from the community and then charge based on the criminal conduct reported.”

“The defendant overstates the publicity and public perception of this case and erroneously attributes prejudice to my office as well as any potential jurors that may sit on his case,” Treppiedi continued. “He has in effect impugned the integrity of my office, every (deputy prosecuting attorney) that handles criminal cases, the law enforcement officers who work these cases, the judges that review these cases and set bond in each matter. Furthermore, his argument minimizes and ignores the crime victims in each case that have suffered as a result of violence.”

Treppiedi’s written response to Le’Taxione’s change of venue argument was submitted by Haskell and Treppiedi.

Cossey withdrew as Le’Taxione’s attorney the day after Treppiedi’s response. Cossey called the separation a “mutual decision” between him and his client.

“He no longer wants my legal representation and I cannot continue to represent him as well based on our complete lack of ability to work together and our extreme differences,” Cossey wrote. “Furthermore, Le’Taxione has displayed trust and confidence issues with not only myself but with my staff as well.”

Le’Taxione had other attorneys after Cossey before Hughes took over in late 2024.

The trial resumes next week.