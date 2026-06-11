Trump nominates U.S. attorney Jay Clayton as DNI after pushback over Bill Pulte

By Maegan Vazquez,Warren P. Strobel and Perry Stein washington post

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he plans to nominate Jay Clayton, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York, to serve as the next director of national intelligence.

“Few people anywhere in the Legal Community are respected at the level of Jay,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “I encourage the United States Senate to confirm Jay as soon as possible.”

The Cabinet position oversees and coordinates 18 U.S. intelligence agencies but does not have a role in spying operations.

The president’s decision to appoint a federal prosecutor to the intel role comes after his acting pick for the position - a Trump loyalist who lacked intelligence experience - caused an immediate rift in Washington.

Less than two weeks ago, Trump said he would appoint Bill Pulte, who leads a federal mortgage regulation agency, to replace outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard on an acting basis. But even some Republicans voiced concerns over the pick. And earlier Thursday, the House of Representatives rejected a last-minute attempt to extend a controversial warrantless-surveillance law, with Democrats pinning their no votes to Pulte’s appointment to the sensitive national security role.

Clayton, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission during Trump’s first term and a longtime corporate attorney, was appointed to serve as the permanent U.S. attorney in Manhattan last year.

Confirmed in the Senate on a bipartisan basis in 2017 when he was picked to lead the SEC, Clayton garnered praise from both parties in Congress on Thursday.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-South Dakota) and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) said they would move Clayton’s nomination through the confirmation process as quickly as possible.

Sen. Mark R. Warner (Virginia) and Rep. Jim Himes (Connecticut), the top-ranking Democrats on the Senate and House intelligence committees, both expressed support for Clayton’s nomination. But they also questioned the timing of Trump’s announcement, which came after House members had already voted down the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act extension and left town.

“Had this nomination been made a week ago, lots of pain might have been avoided,” Himes wrote on X.

Warner said in a statement that “there needs to be a clear guarantee that Mr. Pulte will not serve as acting DNI” before the Senate takes up a FISA extension. He said that either “Gabbard must remain in place or the administration must designate the Senate-confirmed Principal Deputy DNI as the acting head through any transition.” Warner appeared to be referencing Gabbard deputy Aaron Lukas.

Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-New York) also questioned why the president waited “until after the House went home” to announce Clayton’s nomination.

“Pulte’s got to go, period. That’s it. No ands, ifs or buts,” he told reporters Thursday.

CIA Director John Ratcliffe recommended to Trump that Clayton serve as director of national intelligence, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The person, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss internal administration dynamics, said Trump expects that Pulte will preside over a significant downsizing of ODNI and then turn the operation over to Clayton.

Since April 2025, Clayton has served as the top prosecutor in the Southern District of New York, overseeing what is considered the nation’s most prestigious federal prosecutor’s office.

But he was never confirmed by the Senate because Schumer promised to block his nomination in protest of Trump imposing what Schumer deemed political influence on the Justice Department.

Still, Clayton, who has no previous prosecutorial experience but is a respected white-collar defense attorney, was considered one of Trump’s less controversial U.S. attorney picks.

“From what I hear he’s done a good job at SDNY,” said a former senior SDNY prosecutor who stays in close touch with former colleagues and who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of the matter’s sensitivity. “People seem to like him. He’s managed to stay out of the political prosecutions that have gone on in other districts.”

“So this is a loss,” said the former prosecutor, “for the Southern District.”

Last August, federal judges in New York appointed him to serve as the permanent U.S. attorney in the Manhattan prosecutor’s office. Clayton has managed to publicly remain out of the political crosshairs - even as his office has been engulfed in some of the Justice Department’s controversies and notable cases.

During his tenure at the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, Justice Department officials fired veteran SDNY prosecutor Maurene Comey, daughter of Trump foe and former FBI director James B. Comey. Clayton has indicated it was not his call, according to a lawsuit filed by Maurene Comey against the Justice Department. In the suit, she said she asked why she was fired.

“All I can say is it came from Washington,” she said he told her. “I can’t tell you anything else.”

Clayton also headed the office during the trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who was convicted of prostitution-related charges but acquitted of sex trafficking.

In November, then-Attorney General Pam Bondi directed Clayton to lead an investigation into the relationships between deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and several prominent Democrats, including former president Bill Clinton. The status and findings of that investigation have not been announced.

Ellen Nakashima and Theodoric Meyer contributed to this report.