USMNT defender Chris Richards says he’s ‘ready’ for World Cup opener

By Tom Bogert and Paul Tenorio The Athletic

IRVINE, Calif. – Center back Chris Richards delivered the United States the perfect boost ahead of its opening game at the World Cup on Friday by declaring he is ready to play against Paraguay and hasn’t been told of any minutes restrictions.

Richards, who missed both pre-World Cup friendlies against Senegal and Germany, has been a full participant in training this week for the first time since suffering an ankle injury with Crystal Palace on May 17. His injury status was the biggest lingering question mark over Mauricio Pochettino’s squad heading into the opener.

“I’m ready to go,” Richards said on Wednesday. “It’s the World Cup. I was going to make myself ready regardless. … If there’s any time to sacrifice yourself it’s now. I know I’m able to play Friday but I don’t make those decisions.”

The USMNT hosts Paraguay at Los Angeles Stadium on Friday (6 p.m.). Richards added he’s not worried about recovering in time for the second game against Australia on June 19.

“If I’m able to start on Friday, it’s not going to put the rest of my tournament in jeopardy,” Richards said.

Richards has been adamant since suffering the injury he would be good to go for the opening game.

Head coach Pochettino admitted some frustration about the lack of clear information about Richards’ injury. Particularly after being named to Palace’s matchday squad for the Conference League final, Pochettino expected Richards would be able to train normally. He hadn’t been able to until Monday, June 8.

“It took about as long as I expected honestly,” Richards said. “Initial diagnosis was day-to-day but, for me, I was aiming for 2-3 weeks. I think we’re on schedule.”

For Richards, the injury was almost the worst possible kind of deja vu. The 26-year-old missed the 2022 World Cup with injury and, now in the best form of his life with Palace and in his prime ahead of a home World Cup, was worried that dream was taken from him again.

“Honestly, I was fearing the worst,” Richards admitted. “Once I got the diagnosis I was like, alright, how do I get ready for the game against Paraguay? That’s what I’ve been doing 24-hours-a-day. Recovery, whatever it takes to be available for the first game.”

The USMNT missed Richards in the 2-1 loss to Germany as well as the 3-2 win against Senegal. He is viewed as a crucial piece to his team’s hopes this summer and, on a personal level, the locker room was pulling for him to be ready to go.

“Chris is one of the most important players on the team, but my best friend as well,” winger Tim Weah said. “Seeing him healthy and playing is everything.”