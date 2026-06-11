USMNT goalkeeper Matt Freese blocks out criticism ahead of World Cup opener

By Henry Bushnell The Athletic

IRVINE, Calif. – Matt Freese is aware of the history. Before he ascended to the U.S. men’s national team, like any other young goalkeeper in the United States, he was a fan of Tim Howard, of the “great goalkeeping corps” the U.S. has seemingly always had at World Cups.

So how does he feel about all the questions swirling around his place as the next line? The doubts? The fears among fans that goalkeeping has gone from a longtime USMNT strength to a weak spot?

“I don’t hear it,” Freese said Monday before the USMNT’s first training session at Great Park in sunny Southern California. “I’m not really listening to anyone outside of the guys with me and the coaching staff. I’m focused on just doing my thing, each and every day, and being present.”

But he knows, surely, the questions exist ahead of the team’s Group D opener against Paraguay in Los Angeles on Friday.

They’ve existed ever since Matt Turner’s playing time and form slipped. Turner started for the U.S. at the 2022 World Cup. He became the de facto No. 1 keeper through 2024, but after a string of poor performances, lacking sharpness as he rode the bench for multiple English clubs, U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino gave Freese, a late-blooming goalkeeper for New York City FC in MLS, a chance.

Freese took that chance. He started 12 consecutive games for the U.S. to close 2025.

But, at times, he looked shaky. Pochettino gave Turner one start in March and another May 31, which seemingly reopened the competition.

And so, for the first time entering a modern World Cup, the U.S. has a question mark in net rather than a reliable, proven international shot stopper.

Freese is the presumed starter but said Monday he has not been given any guarantees.

“As a competitor, you always want to be on the field and always want to help your team in whatever capacity, and that doesn’t change in this moment,” Freese said when asked what made him confident he would start. “Whatever I am called upon to do, I am ready to do. I derive a lot of my confidence from the hard work that I’ve put in. I’ve worked quite hard, and I know now is the time to be confident and remember all the work that has been put in.”

The entire situation stands in stark contrast to the long line of American goalkeeping greatness. From 1998 through 2014, Brad Friedel, Kasey Keller and Howard, three English Premier League veterans, gave the U.S. secure backstops and, in many games, an edge. Howard famously made 16 saves in a 2014 knockout match against Belgium, which still stands as a men’s World Cup record. Even his backup, Brad Guzan, was a Premier League starter.

Twelve years later, there are no American goalkeepers in the top five European club leagues.

For the first time, the USMNT will start an MLS keeper at the World Cup.

And if that goalkeeper is Freese, the contrast will be magnified. Freese, in 2022, was not an MLS standout or even a top prospect. He was finishing his degree at Harvard while stuck toward the bottom of the Philadelphia Union’s depth chart. He did not begin playing regularly in MLS until 2024 at age 25, after being traded to NYCFC.

In fact, he only debuted for the national team one year and one day ago Monday.

All of that jockeying for playing time, though, has prepared him for the uncertainty of the present moment.

“It’s not the first time that I have not been certain of who’s playing,” Freese said late in May. “It’s drawing upon past experiences, dealing with the pressure, and being confident, being hungry, being competitive, but also being a good teammate and finding that right balance.

“The mentality that I always have, and always will have for the next 15 years of playing, is to never expect to be on a roster. You always want to chase it no matter what. Even if you’re a guy who’s played 100 games in a row for the national team, I’m gonna be someone who is chasing that next one.”

He expanded on that point at Monday’s USMNT news conference. “You dream of this opportunity. You work for the opportunity. But you never know if it’s gonna come,” he said.

“I learned probably nine years ago: The ones that work hard without the promise of reward are the ones that usually succeed.”

So that’s what he will do. He will stick to his meticulous routine. He’ll eat the meals he always eats. He’ll drink his chamomile tea before bed. He even brought the same tea kettle from his home in New York on the road for this World Cup. He brought the same analog alarm clock, too. (“Analog clocks all the way,” he told the Athletic last summer.)

Why?

Perhaps it sounds like superstition, but Freese insisted last summer he’s “not superstitious.”

It’s because of his love for consistency, he said in May. “If it works for you in small moments, then the game itself doesn’t change. So, it helps me at least deal with those big moments and that pressure.”

The pressure of this moment, then, won’t affect him – or at least that’s what he hopes.

“Pressure makes diamonds,” he said Monday. “And I think we’re a group of 26 guys that wants to show that we’re a bunch of diamonds.”

And as for the storied history of U.S. goalkeeping?

“It’s an honor to be on this team and be part of that group,” Freese said, “to hopefully continue that great legacy.”